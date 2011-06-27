2019 BMW 5 Series Consumer Reviews

2019 BMW 530e issues DG , 12/23/2018 530e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) 49 of 51 people found this review helpful This is an overall great car; fun to drive and at a luxury level that most people will find appealing. The car delivers on gas performance. Over the 800 miles I’ve owned the car, half city and half highway, it’s averaging about 45 mpge. Interior build quality is excellent. I’ve had a minor issue with the truck latch not engaging. It’s at the dealer having a new latch assembly put in. That’s a little disappointing. But the biggest disappointment, no , major complaint, and it’s a big one, is the squealing from the brakes. It’s not a minor low level noise; it’s fingernails on the chalk board level. The dealership says BMWs are know for this. I say, BS. No other car on the market routinely puts out a car that has squeaking brakes. It’s been back to the dealership twice. Hopefully, it will be resolved, but to those of you thinking about buying a 530, beware, trust me, it’s something you can’t live with. It’s that bad. 2/20/2019 update: Update from my original 12/23/18 posting. The brake issue has been resolved. The dealer attempted to chamfer the brakes on one occasion and then cleaned and lubricated them on another, both with no improvement. It took making a video of the noise generated by the squealing brakes but the dealer finally agreed to replace them, probably after contacting corporate. The new brake pads and rotors are functioning, as expected, noiselessly and flawlessly, just how they should be. Thank you BMW corporate! August 2019 update: I have owned the car for 9+ months and have 7300 miles on it. My initial impressions, after resolution of the brake issue have been exceeded. The car is supremely comfortable to drive, exceptionally quiet, especially on electric mode, and incredibly efficient as far as gas consumption. I must admit, it is not only fun and engaging to drive but a joy to own. August 2020 update: I have owned the car for almost 2 full years. It has performed flawlessly. Not a hiccup. Average combined gas/electric range has consistently been 50+ mpg. My commute is a combination of half rural and half highway driving. Nothing in the car has needed service and the ride remains impeccably quiet; no rattles, loose items, just a solid feel that conveys a serene sense of comfort and reliance. A good buy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A Gentle Beast GW DeMarcus , 02/01/2019 M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 19 of 21 people found this review helpful Ordered a 2019 M550i and received it the week before Christmas 2018. I had never even test drove one, but was trading in a 2013 535i, which I adored. I did not think I could go wrong. I was right. I am in love. From the very moment I drove off the dealership lot I knew it was something special. I call it the gentle beast because it is so powerful and yet so smooth and controlled/refined. When it starts it makes a beautiful and powerful engine note. As you drive it there is a muted engine rumble that sounds so great, yet it is not invasive. It never interferes with music or conversation. It's coming up on 2 months of ownership and I have absolutely nothing to complain about. One other thing about the M550i when compared to similar offerings from Audi or Mercedes...BMW offers you all the interior colors (and exterior) that let you really customize what you want. The other 2 German makers limit your interior colors and trims. The interiors they offer are very very sport- oriented The inside of the M550i is plush and luxurious looking AND feeling. The 20 way power seats........heavenly. So many people have commented on the comfort of the seats. I could go on and on. If you're in the market, I suggest giving it a look. Gentle Beast. Bayerische Motoren Werke...... oh yeah. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

First class express 49mile driver , 07/13/2019 540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Fast, smooth, roomy, understated and posessing a proper option list for a car of this class. After a year with the 540i I can say my deepest satisfaction driving this car is on the open road or loaded with family. Its powerful engine provides nearly silent thrust on demand, and its stable suspension and predictable steering effectively mask what is a big heavy car. You want nimble, buy a 3-series. You want opulence, get a 7. This 5 occupies a spot where sedan utility is dressed in its most luxurious form, exuding confidence, strength and capability. The tech is amazing; my phone connects easily, the car reads messages to me and I speak my response; the seats and lighting are wonderfully customizable and the driving aids have varying levels of sensitivity or can be turned off completely. I chose the M Sport package because I do attack twisty roads from time to time, which the car does without complaint. Again, it's no 3 series but it is more than willing to chase one down a mountain road. On the freeway It is stately and quiet, eating up miles like a baleen whale swimming through a field of krill. I chose the options for soft-close automatic doors and massaging seats, which adds another layer of icing to this excellent cake. What don't I like? The automatic headlights don't come on in foggy daylight conditions. The trunk can't be closed from inside the car. Options are expensive. What is priceless? Driving friends home after an evening out and having no one eager to leave the car when we arrive at their door. Update January 20 2020: The trunk can be closed from inside the car by lifting (and holding) the switch with the engine running. I added the M Performance Sound and Power Kit, resulting in a marked increase in giddyap and a sufficiently throaty exhaust note at startup and idle. Nearly 20K on the car and there have been only two issues: a recurring passenger restraint alert and a repeated warning of low tire pressure. Both were addressed and resolved by the dealer. I also asked for and received a software update to the media system and CarPlay, which enhanced the connection with my phone. This remains an athletic, comfortable and luxurious big sedan that I would buy again. Update July 2020: Still love the car. I drive in standard Sport mode most of the time. Perhaps due to supply issues in our new COVID world, BMW has reduced the set of options available at this time for the car. If you are ordering one, load it up. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

After 5 months... bkalka , 06/03/2019 540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I almost skipped this edition (G30) of the 5-series, because I wasn't thrilled with the conservative design. After 5 months of driving this, I'm blown away..the ride quality with the 540i is just...perfect, especially compared to the bulky previous generation (F10). The build quality is spot-on, the ergonomics are ideal, and the design aesthetic actually emerges more over time. Bravo, BMW. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value