Used 2018 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive Consumer Reviews

M550i of the Decade
Nothing else to say, BMW couldn't have made a better M550i 2018 series car. We have had many other luxury vehicles, including an MB, Lexus, and a Volvo. This outclasses all of them in every scenario, hands down.
Amazing and undiscovered gem
All the comfort and convenience of a top-line BMW 5 series, with the power and handling of a real M car. i've owned this car for a little over 6 months now, and its been flawless. This is my first new car that i have not taken to dealer in the first 6 months. I drive it in Sport mode most of the time, and its simply fantastic. Fuel economy mixed is about 24 mpg, which i feel is very good for a car like this. Its faster than a base 911, a M2, M3, M4, C63 AMG, and most other super cars. In that context, its an amazing bargain, and a well kept secret, as i have seen very few in my neck of the woods.
Great Performance Machine!
After researching the E43 AMG and the M550i, I decided to lease the M550i. From the styling to the twin turbo V8 to all the amazing features...it’s a great car. The power is effortless and sounds great. The interior is very comfortable and everything is easy to use. The car rides very nicely on the 20” wheels. And the upgraded Bowers and Wilkins sound system is amazing. The dealership even delivered the car to my house. Very happy so far...
Moonbeam takes me away!
I have named my new BMW - Moonbeam - and it is truly the best car I have ever owned. This may not be fair - as I have driven trucks all my life - but when I finally decided to get a nice car, I knew that I wanted a NICE car! I diligently researched vehicles for many months - evaluating Mercedes, Lexus, Maserati, Cadillac and Infiniti. I ended with my BMW 540i X Drive - and I could not be happier. It is most known for the extraordinary driveability - but the elegance of the car, the amazing interior, the incredible nav system and so much more, completely roped me in. I am loading hundreds and hundreds of songs onto my 20 gig hard drive media center - and still discovering more and more amenities that I did not even know existed. I am very proud of myself that I made such a wise (and perfect) decision.
Maybe OK To lease
This was an awesome car until I recieved the news that my 2018 M550 with 4,340 miles on it needed a new motor as the factory one had such damage even though it was broken in by the book and was babied. What the best part was BMW will only replace it with a remanufactured one destroying resale value if you do not drive your car into the ground. So if you are considering this auto I would suggest that you review some of the BMW forms and then only lease the auto and wouldn’t buy it. The sad part is BMW really does have a great car here. The car is super fast and at the same time rides like it is on air. Just to bad when issues come up like this on a new car they were not handled with the consumer in mind.
