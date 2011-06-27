Used 2007 BMW 5 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews
Goodbye Lexus
I was set to buy a Lexus GS 300 AWD until I drove the 530xi. It is a great, but expensive, car! Also drove the Audi A6, Infiniti M35AWD and Acura RL. The handling is superb and the attention to detail is appreciated. Long live iDrive - for me it is like using a mouse or joystick. No more fumbling for the correct button or the proper position on a touch screen! Should have listened to the owners' forums and ordered the Head Up Display.
Recent Convert to BMW
I'm a long term Audi owner (have had six), who decided to look around when they dropped the free maintenance. I test drove the new Audi A6 wagon and the BMW 530xiT. The BMW did just about everything better than the Audi and the monthly lease rate was better. The choice was a no-brainer! The 530xiT ride and handling are first rate, as is the build quality. The engine is exceptionaly smooth but could use a bit more low end torque. Winter performance, especially with snow tires, is exceptional. The iDrive is not as scary as expected but could be better. I like my BMW so much that we replaced my wife's Audi with a BMW 530xiT too!
Great Car
Bought the car on military sales overseas, nice price with a 3k rebate (just under 53K fully optioned, no HUD/auto cruise but NVD, etc). No glitches, drives wonderfully.
Solid
Great car. You will not be disappointed. Solid handling, fun to drive, great stereo and I love the Sirius radio. A driver's car. What more could you ask for? Will definitely be a repeat customer. Take the plunge.
BMW Sport Wagon
Well balanced and fun to drive. I bought a US spec car in Europe at the Military discount. Very well equipped for the price. Tons of gadgets, too many for my wife. Drives better than the MB it replaced.
