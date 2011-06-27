  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 5 Series
  4. Used 2007 BMW 5 Series
  5. Used 2007 BMW 5 Series Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 BMW 5 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 5 Series
5(78%)4(11%)3(11%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
9 reviews
Write a review
See all 5 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,450 - $4,826
Used 5 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Goodbye Lexus

NJ530xi, 05/12/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I was set to buy a Lexus GS 300 AWD until I drove the 530xi. It is a great, but expensive, car! Also drove the Audi A6, Infiniti M35AWD and Acura RL. The handling is superb and the attention to detail is appreciated. Long live iDrive - for me it is like using a mouse or joystick. No more fumbling for the correct button or the proper position on a touch screen! Should have listened to the owners' forums and ordered the Head Up Display.

Report Abuse

Recent Convert to BMW

JP, 06/06/2007
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I'm a long term Audi owner (have had six), who decided to look around when they dropped the free maintenance. I test drove the new Audi A6 wagon and the BMW 530xiT. The BMW did just about everything better than the Audi and the monthly lease rate was better. The choice was a no-brainer! The 530xiT ride and handling are first rate, as is the build quality. The engine is exceptionaly smooth but could use a bit more low end torque. Winter performance, especially with snow tires, is exceptional. The iDrive is not as scary as expected but could be better. I like my BMW so much that we replaced my wife's Audi with a BMW 530xiT too!

Report Abuse

Great Car

Military Buyer, 08/13/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought the car on military sales overseas, nice price with a 3k rebate (just under 53K fully optioned, no HUD/auto cruise but NVD, etc). No glitches, drives wonderfully.

Report Abuse

Solid

Leathery, 01/27/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great car. You will not be disappointed. Solid handling, fun to drive, great stereo and I love the Sirius radio. A driver's car. What more could you ask for? Will definitely be a repeat customer. Take the plunge.

Report Abuse

BMW Sport Wagon

Jello, 06/07/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Well balanced and fun to drive. I bought a US spec car in Europe at the Military discount. Very well equipped for the price. Tons of gadgets, too many for my wife. Drives better than the MB it replaced.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 5 Series for sale

Related Used 2007 BMW 5 Series Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles