Estimated values
1998 BMW 5 Series 528i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,232
|$1,841
|$2,176
|Clean
|$1,097
|$1,644
|$1,943
|Average
|$827
|$1,249
|$1,477
|Rough
|$557
|$855
|$1,011
Estimated values
1998 BMW 5 Series 540i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,797
|$5,105
|$6,364
|Clean
|$2,490
|$4,558
|$5,683
|Average
|$1,877
|$3,464
|$4,320
|Rough
|$1,263
|$2,370
|$2,957