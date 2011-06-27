Used 1997 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great car
I purchased this car used July 2007 with 150,000 miles. I love this car. The previous owner took good care of it. It's like new on the inside. If gas was cheaper I would have a million miles on it. I only have 181,000 mile. It is a joy to drive. I've only had minor issues with it, and they all are covered in other reviews. cup holder, battery dies, tie rod, and alarm system a little crazy. I will purchase at least 2 more.
Executive Experss
I've had the bimmer for a couple of years now, and it still thrills in the curves, coddles on the highway, and being all black, with tinted windows, with the 17" sport wheels, still turns heads. I perfer the looks of this 5 to the new one, but given that the 3 series started to look very much like the 5 it does make it look like you see it all over the place. Engine reliability has been good, but I've been let down by the little, but expensive things... $400 rear window motor and attachments... Air pump, niggly electrical issues, battery, and ball joints that wearout too quickly for a high end car. But, overall, I buy another one in a minute! And that's the best review anyone can give a car.
Future Classic
it is a well know fact that E39 (97- 02) is among the best BMWs. For its size, it has matchless handling. few cars of this era has heated steering. All controls inside are intuitive. Exterior is matchless and even now it does not look dated, in fact is still a head turner. You hear the bump but you dont feel it, suspension is so good. Compared to its competitors, E class or Lexus GS, it's sportier and should be the choice of a car enthusiast.
The Ultimate Nightmare
1997 BMW 540I 6speed The car is fun to drive when it works. In 44000 miles the car has been flat bedded back to the dealership three times. The car has been back to the dealership five times in the last nine months for repairs to the cooling system. The car is leaking oil from the engine. BMW tells me there is nothing wrong with the car. The bottom line is they just don't care. This is definitely my last BMW.
Great car
This is my 4th BMW and was purchased with 320,00 km cheap. Car needed struts, control arm, tie rods, rear ball joints, stab links and cvv. After doing all the work this car runs and drives like new. Body had small rust on back trunk lid (repaired) shined back up to almost new condition after 10 Canadian winters. Good value for used car.
