Used 1993 BMW 5 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

More than a grocery getter

Midamrail, 12/27/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car with 109K from a BMW dealership for commuting to work and hauling our Labradors. It has proven to be reliable, enjoyable to drive, relatively economical, and one of the best vehicles we've ever owned.

Report Abuse

Aged very well

Alex, 06/05/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I enjoyed driving this car especially on the open road where it excelled. I had a few unexpected problems with the injector system. Also the rear hatch and window gave me some trouble. I only wish the driver's seat would move back 2 more inches!! I am only 6'0" tall, but I would get uncomfortable on longer trips and my wife, same height, actually disliked the seats even more. The switch for the heated seats is badly located. When you fold down the rear seats you can carry a ton of stuff! Even at over 100k miles it was a purring cat. The extra long double sun roof was awesome. Gas mileage was a problem with high prices, but the power and stable ride are the trade off. No cup holders, though!

Report Abuse

93 BMW 525i

NJBMWowner, 09/13/2003
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car for 10 years and it has been great. It still drives as if on rails. Acceleration and handling are outstanding. The five speed manual is smooth as silk. Interior is holding up well. Heated seats are great in the winter. When in for service, I get a free loaner. It is always a comfort to get my car back as I believe it actually drives better than the loaner cars even after these many years.

Report Abuse

Love My 5-series Touring

Maggio Slooter, 07/14/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car was super-clean at the time of purchase, and had close to 80,000 miles on her. I was a bit apprehensive about purchasing a vehicle with that many miles, but this car has been the most reliable we have ever owned, and now has over 180,000 miles. I replaced the 15" wheels with M-series 17" of that era, replaced the springs with M springs, and added a performance chip. I never tire of driving her and continue to admire the styling, which to my eye, is timeless. For a car which is now 18 years old, it very much holds its own in looks and performance. It's also damn practical. I've hauled all kinds of heavy stuff, and the self-leveling system works brilliantly. I give BMW an A+

Report Abuse

A grocery getter for those who love cars

Midamrail, 11/09/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car has so far been a flawless performer. It's enjoyable to drive, and I'm convinced it's one of the best wagons ever made. The car is very well built and designed inside and out and has delivered on the BMW name and reputation.

Report Abuse
