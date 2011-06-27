Used 1992 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(71%)4(23%)3(6%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
17 reviews
I just didn't know...

Tony Holland, 07/19/2009
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 92 525i for 2900 cash. It had 204,000 on the odometer. 4 years later it is still a daily driver. A red 5 speed with all the options. I have replaced about everything under the hood from the a/c compressor to the alternator. Water pump, fuel pump and a new radiator. This sounds like a lot, but the absence of a car payment made it worth the money. The car is a joy to drive. The 5-speed makes up for the lack of power. The car is very at home at interstate speeds and will cruise "Way" over the speed limit for as long as the fuel lasts. This has been a great used car that is a blast to drive. Now I know..."BMW The Ultimate Driving Machine".

one excellent car

ted phillips, 04/07/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Our '92 525I 5 speed is the best all around sedan I have ever owned. With a 5-speed the performance is quite good and the gas mileage is 26mpg at 75-80 on the highway and about 21-22 used locally. The body and paint look new and the interior leather is still quite good. There has been only one significant repair to replace engine oil seals, otherwise the car has been absolutely trouble free for 108000 miles (still original perfect clutch).

RW 92 525i

Richard Wamboldt, 05/02/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Caris basically excelent,however, numerous mechanical problems have been encountered: 3 burnt exhaust valves between 96000 and 123000 miles, A/C compressor failure at 82000, water pump total failure at 90000, fuel pump failure at 97000. The clutch, which I drove for 104000 required replacement recently and then, only the throwout bearing actually required replacement. The car is in excelent condition, no body damage and the leather interior is clean and undamaged. All functions are working.

Cool Ride

Duane Barrett, 06/30/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I recently bought this car with 168,584 miles for $3000.00. This is my first BMW and aside from the interior cosmetic problems, the body is still in excellent condition and the car runs GREAT!!! Looking forward to owning and driving the Bad Man Wagon!!!

Best of all!

Luke B., 10/22/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is my first BMW and I am hooked! I have owned Saabs, Sterlings and a Range Rover, but after driving and owning this car I can confidently say that I will have it for a long long time and my next car will be another BMW. I have owned the car for the last 16,000 and have had no serious issues, only a few minor problems like replacing sensors and some difficulty with the seat motors. My most expensive bill so far has been the 90,000 mile service, but other than that, all is quite well!

