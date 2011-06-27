Used 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo Consumer Reviews
Comfortable, practical with great seats
mooreslawcars, 06/06/2012
37 of 37 people found this review helpful
Traded in my 2012 Audi A6 as the seats were extremely uncomfortable (same seats on the A7) with rounded top of seats cutting into shoulder blades in order to get a hatchback BMW with the extremely comfortable optional Multi-contour seats. Well worth the many dollars lost in trade. Love the space and the very smooth ride. Interior on 5GT is even nicer than on the Audi - impressive. Can toss my bike in the back with ease. Dual tailgate is practical. Much slower off the start than the 300hp 700 lbs lighter Audi - should have gotten the V-8. Ideally BMW would sell this as a 540 and 550 like the 6 and 7 series allowing a slighter more powerful base engine.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the 5 Series Gran Turismo
Related Used 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 1998
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2017
- Used Acura MDX 2015
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
- Used Ford Edge 2011
- Used BMW X4 2018
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2017
- Used Mazda 3 2014
- Used BMW X6 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 4 Series
- BMW X3 M 2021
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- 2020 M4 CS
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- 2019 X2