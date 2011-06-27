Estimated values
2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,969
|$13,264
|$15,017
|Clean
|$10,185
|$12,317
|$13,941
|Average
|$8,616
|$10,423
|$11,788
|Rough
|$7,046
|$8,530
|$9,635
Estimated values
2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,986
|$15,298
|$16,313
|Clean
|$12,985
|$14,206
|$15,144
|Average
|$10,985
|$12,022
|$12,806
|Rough
|$8,984
|$9,837
|$10,467
Estimated values
2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i 4dr Hatchback (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,927
|$12,760
|$13,409
|Clean
|$11,074
|$11,849
|$12,448
|Average
|$9,368
|$10,027
|$10,525
|Rough
|$7,662
|$8,205
|$8,603
Estimated values
2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,998
|$12,865
|$14,295
|Clean
|$10,211
|$11,947
|$13,270
|Average
|$8,638
|$10,110
|$11,221
|Rough
|$7,064
|$8,273
|$9,172