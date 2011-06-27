Used 2018 BMW 4 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

EWR , 10/25/2018 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is some insight into little tidbits that are irritating, if you're not aware of them. First off, I have a 2018 440i, xDrive, 4-door grand coupe, with the M-sport package. It is a gorgeous carbon black, looks totally bad a$$ with front spoilers all black, no chrome. The exterior styling is the best, by far, in the BMW 7 thru 3 series. The performance is even better. Kick this puppy into M-mode and watch it fly, hugging the road comfortably and with confidence, you will feel like royalty (or Mario Andretti) behind the world. But there are weird things. First off, upon purchase and pick up, I moved my dry cleaning from my other car to this one. To great me, there is a garment hook that MIGHT be able to support 1 wire hanger. Does no one drive these cars for business, or on trips? It is ridiculous not to have an option to hang dry cleaning. Second, the horn sounds like it comes from a bulb-horn on a bicycle. It didn't occur to me to honk the horn in a test drive, but if you come rolling up looking sexy in your 4-series and need to send an encouraging toot to someone texting instead of watching the light turn green, and let out a feeble little, warbling, honk... well it's downright humbling. The navigation in the electronics between audio selections is frustrating; go backwards 3 levels to change sources, 2 to change channels, 3 for categories... it's a PITA. There is significant improvement to be done in navigating the display. On the bright side, the voice controls are SUPERB. My friend has a 2019 x2 SUV and gets a British accented voice companion; I wish I had one. Last nit-item is that the headlights on a normal setting are not symmetrical, in the sense that the leading edge of light is not consistent. It's sort of choppy. In summary, I am completely in love with this car. It is hands-down the best vehicle I've ever owned. These relatively minor items are irritating, but the car is outstanding. And great MPG too... I get 27.7 with mine. I am hooked, but do hope BMW improves these little bits.