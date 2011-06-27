Used 2018 BMW 4 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
until you drive it, you won't get it
I said I would not get a car without ventilated seats and with black leather in nc, until I drove this thing. I also said I wouldn't fork out the money for the adaptive M suspension. HOLY C%$P!!! This is like flying in an f-16. BMW lost their mojo after 2008 but they are back!
- Performance
- Interior
Great car - with some odd quirks
This is some insight into little tidbits that are irritating, if you're not aware of them. First off, I have a 2018 440i, xDrive, 4-door grand coupe, with the M-sport package. It is a gorgeous carbon black, looks totally bad a$$ with front spoilers all black, no chrome. The exterior styling is the best, by far, in the BMW 7 thru 3 series. The performance is even better. Kick this puppy into M-mode and watch it fly, hugging the road comfortably and with confidence, you will feel like royalty (or Mario Andretti) behind the world. But there are weird things. First off, upon purchase and pick up, I moved my dry cleaning from my other car to this one. To great me, there is a garment hook that MIGHT be able to support 1 wire hanger. Does no one drive these cars for business, or on trips? It is ridiculous not to have an option to hang dry cleaning. Second, the horn sounds like it comes from a bulb-horn on a bicycle. It didn't occur to me to honk the horn in a test drive, but if you come rolling up looking sexy in your 4-series and need to send an encouraging toot to someone texting instead of watching the light turn green, and let out a feeble little, warbling, honk... well it's downright humbling. The navigation in the electronics between audio selections is frustrating; go backwards 3 levels to change sources, 2 to change channels, 3 for categories... it's a PITA. There is significant improvement to be done in navigating the display. On the bright side, the voice controls are SUPERB. My friend has a 2019 x2 SUV and gets a British accented voice companion; I wish I had one. Last nit-item is that the headlights on a normal setting are not symmetrical, in the sense that the leading edge of light is not consistent. It's sort of choppy. In summary, I am completely in love with this car. It is hands-down the best vehicle I've ever owned. These relatively minor items are irritating, but the car is outstanding. And great MPG too... I get 27.7 with mine. I am hooked, but do hope BMW improves these little bits.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 4 Series
Related Used 2018 BMW 4 Series Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner