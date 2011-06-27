Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
3 Series Sedan
320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,473*
Total Cash Price
$25,760
330e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,038*
Total Cash Price
$35,291
340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,937*
Total Cash Price
$36,322
328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,372*
Total Cash Price
$26,790
330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,836*
Total Cash Price
$37,352
320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,473*
Total Cash Price
$25,760
340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,644*
Total Cash Price
$29,109
330i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,867*
Total Cash Price
$31,942
328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,493*
Total Cash Price
$30,654
3 Series Wagon
328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,422*
Total Cash Price
$26,275
330i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,513*
Total Cash Price
$35,549
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 3 Series Sedan 320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$920
|$947
|$976
|$1,005
|$4,741
|Maintenance
|$549
|$688
|$3,603
|$1,456
|$1,897
|$8,193
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,079
|$1,664
|$1,794
|$1,930
|$6,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,387
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,551
|Financing
|$1,385
|$1,114
|$825
|$516
|$187
|$4,027
|Depreciation
|$5,725
|$2,628
|$2,313
|$2,049
|$1,840
|$14,555
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,434
|$8,010
|$10,980
|$8,466
|$8,583
|$47,473
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 3 Series Sedan 330e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,297
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|Maintenance
|$752
|$943
|$4,936
|$1,995
|$2,599
|$11,224
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,478
|$2,280
|$2,458
|$2,644
|$8,860
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,900
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,125
|Financing
|$1,897
|$1,526
|$1,130
|$707
|$256
|$5,517
|Depreciation
|$7,843
|$3,600
|$3,169
|$2,807
|$2,521
|$19,940
|Fuel
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,174
|$2,239
|$2,306
|$10,876
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,665
|$10,974
|$15,043
|$11,598
|$11,759
|$65,038
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 3 Series Sedan 340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,259
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$6,685
|Maintenance
|$774
|$970
|$5,080
|$2,053
|$2,675
|$11,552
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,521
|$2,346
|$2,530
|$2,721
|$9,118
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,956
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,187
|Financing
|$1,953
|$1,571
|$1,163
|$728
|$264
|$5,678
|Depreciation
|$8,072
|$3,705
|$3,261
|$2,889
|$2,594
|$20,523
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$2,304
|$2,373
|$11,194
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,122
|$11,294
|$15,482
|$11,937
|$12,102
|$66,937
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 3 Series Sedan 328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$929
|$957
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$4,931
|Maintenance
|$571
|$716
|$3,747
|$1,514
|$1,973
|$8,521
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,122
|$1,731
|$1,866
|$2,007
|$6,726
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,442
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,613
|Financing
|$1,440
|$1,159
|$858
|$537
|$194
|$4,188
|Depreciation
|$5,954
|$2,733
|$2,406
|$2,131
|$1,914
|$15,137
|Fuel
|$1,555
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,699
|$1,750
|$8,257
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,891
|$8,330
|$11,419
|$8,805
|$8,926
|$49,372
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 3 Series Sedan 330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,295
|$1,334
|$1,373
|$1,415
|$1,457
|$6,874
|Maintenance
|$796
|$998
|$5,224
|$2,111
|$2,751
|$11,880
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,565
|$2,413
|$2,601
|$2,799
|$9,377
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,011
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,249
|Financing
|$2,008
|$1,615
|$1,196
|$748
|$271
|$5,839
|Depreciation
|$8,301
|$3,811
|$3,354
|$2,971
|$2,668
|$21,105
|Fuel
|$2,168
|$2,233
|$2,301
|$2,369
|$2,440
|$11,512
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,579
|$11,615
|$15,921
|$12,276
|$12,445
|$68,836
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 3 Series Sedan 320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$920
|$947
|$976
|$1,005
|$4,741
|Maintenance
|$549
|$688
|$3,603
|$1,456
|$1,897
|$8,193
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,079
|$1,664
|$1,794
|$1,930
|$6,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,387
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,551
|Financing
|$1,385
|$1,114
|$825
|$516
|$187
|$4,027
|Depreciation
|$5,725
|$2,628
|$2,313
|$2,049
|$1,840
|$14,555
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,434
|$8,010
|$10,980
|$8,466
|$8,583
|$47,473
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 3 Series Sedan 340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,009
|$1,040
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$5,357
|Maintenance
|$620
|$777
|$4,071
|$1,645
|$2,144
|$9,258
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,219
|$1,880
|$2,027
|$2,181
|$7,308
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,567
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,753
|Financing
|$1,565
|$1,259
|$932
|$583
|$211
|$4,551
|Depreciation
|$6,469
|$2,970
|$2,614
|$2,315
|$2,079
|$16,447
|Fuel
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$1,793
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$8,971
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,920
|$9,051
|$12,407
|$9,567
|$9,699
|$53,644
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 3 Series Sedan 330i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$5,879
|Maintenance
|$681
|$853
|$4,468
|$1,805
|$2,352
|$10,159
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,338
|$2,063
|$2,225
|$2,393
|$8,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,720
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,923
|Financing
|$1,717
|$1,381
|$1,023
|$640
|$232
|$4,993
|Depreciation
|$7,099
|$3,259
|$2,868
|$2,541
|$2,282
|$18,048
|Fuel
|$1,854
|$1,910
|$1,968
|$2,026
|$2,087
|$9,844
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,178
|$9,932
|$13,615
|$10,498
|$10,643
|$58,867
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 3 Series Sedan 328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$1,196
|$5,642
|Maintenance
|$653
|$819
|$4,288
|$1,733
|$2,257
|$9,750
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,284
|$1,980
|$2,135
|$2,297
|$7,696
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,651
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,846
|Financing
|$1,648
|$1,326
|$982
|$614
|$223
|$4,792
|Depreciation
|$6,813
|$3,127
|$2,752
|$2,438
|$2,190
|$17,320
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,833
|$1,889
|$1,944
|$2,003
|$9,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,606
|$9,532
|$13,066
|$10,075
|$10,214
|$56,493
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 3 Series Wagon 328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$911
|$938
|$966
|$996
|$1,025
|$4,836
|Maintenance
|$560
|$702
|$3,675
|$1,485
|$1,935
|$8,357
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,101
|$1,697
|$1,830
|$1,969
|$6,596
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,415
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,582
|Financing
|$1,413
|$1,136
|$842
|$526
|$191
|$4,108
|Depreciation
|$5,840
|$2,681
|$2,359
|$2,090
|$1,877
|$14,846
|Fuel
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$1,667
|$1,717
|$8,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,663
|$8,170
|$11,200
|$8,635
|$8,755
|$48,422
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 3 Series Wagon 330i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,232
|$1,270
|$1,307
|$1,347
|$1,387
|$6,543
|Maintenance
|$758
|$949
|$4,972
|$2,009
|$2,618
|$11,306
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,489
|$2,296
|$2,476
|$2,663
|$8,924
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,914
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,140
|Financing
|$1,911
|$1,537
|$1,139
|$712
|$258
|$5,557
|Depreciation
|$7,900
|$3,627
|$3,192
|$2,828
|$2,539
|$20,086
|Fuel
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,190
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$10,956
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,779
|$11,054
|$15,152
|$11,683
|$11,845
|$65,513
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 3 Series
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 BMW 3 Series in Virginia is:not available
