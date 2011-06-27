Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

We rented a BMW 328I X-Drive Wagon on a vacation in Germany and liked it so much that bought one on our return to the US. Sadly the dealership here is so busy that you can't get your car serviced timely (let alone get a loaner car) and you have to bring it in 2-3 times to get simple matters fixed, which can take days. The tires gave out before 40000 miles and thus far I has it in several times for loose parts which create all sorts of rattle sounds - almost like they didn't complete assembling the vehicle before they sold it ! I seriously fear for the onward repair costs once the warranty expire and I'm already looking for an alternative to the BMW dealership for such repairs (just somewhere who can offer timely service !). Not exactly the BMW experience I had hoped for or was promised !

buhin , 04/10/2019 328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I leased a 2015 BMW 328d wagon few years ago. I owned Audis and Infinitis before, so I am not new to this class. The BMW is ABSOLUTELY the WORST car I have bought or leased in my life, regret so much ! The car is just a "ultimate driving machine" (they are not lying), but NOTHING MORE ! The ride quality is absolutely garbage ! Feels like no damping at all, extremely bumpy! When it goes over the water draining pit, it sounds like "bang bang" and send me a great shock! Seems like the car is jacked up in the air and bounces back to the ground. Extremely ridiculous ! In addition, everything is so user unfriendly. MP3 player plays the same folder again and again, will not jump to the second folder automatically. When I connect internet radio with bluetooth, it can only be played around 30% chance, the other 70% chance just cannot connect at all, no idea what is happening ! I have tried 3 different Android phones, still the same ! The so-called leather steering wheel is harder than hard plastic ! Driver seat adjustment range is too small, I want to sit high but even the highest is not so high. Central door lock will NOT automatically unlock when the driver door is opened from inside, and there is no option in i-Drive to set this (but there is an option for driver door opening from outside in i-Drive, strange ?), and the central door lock button is on the center of the dashboard, not on the door. There is no height adjustment for seat belt (it is a car with $50k MSRP, not a $15k car !). The knuckle is far too low, scratching the seats by itself (fortunately the repair is covered by warranty). The memory seat buttons are on the edge of the seat, not in the door panel (like most other cars). The air cond left-right independent temperature controls are always independent, unlike most cars which have "sync" button. The amber gauges looks like a design from 90s, twenty years behind others. However, the service of the dealer is great ! And it covers all scheduled maintenance for 4 years with no cost. The dealer asked me to lease another BMW again, I said this is my first and last, no more. If you don't believe me, try one and see by yourself. This is an extremely ridiculous car !