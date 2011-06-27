Used 2014 BMW 3 Series Diesel Consumer Reviews

To New York and back 51mpg! Magnus Rundqwist , 09/17/2015 328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 80 of 82 people found this review helpful I love the car. This is my 3rd 3-series, -when my last 328i at 180,000 miles started to show signs of costly repairs I thought is was time to trade in. I was hopping around for fuel efficient cars including hybrids, once used to the driving environment of the BMW its difficult to switch. The car has been 5/5. The mileage I get has been great. I am a bit of a mpg-geek and think its fun to keep track. Most recent was a full-packed 4 people trip to NY from Atlanta, including Labor day traffic jams and driving on Manhattan. Coming home after 1750 miles the trip computer showed 51mpg average. -I'm happy with that. Around town (Atlanta traffic 25-30mph average): ~40-45mpg MPG "geek" driving (careful driving smooth acc etc): 55-60 mpg Update I have now driven the car over 15,000 miles. No issues. I really like the torque of the diesel Sometimes I get an annoying warning about a malfunctioning parking light. That’s about it. After my initial “mpg-craze” I still routinely get >50mpg on longer highway trips. City traffic is probably more like ~38mpg. Typical highway at 75mph: ~53mpg Update 50,000 miles. Emission light came on at 49k, dealer changed fuel injectors Had my first experience with run-flats while travelling. Drove 25 miles to a Wall-mart, bought a plier and a plug-kit, repaired the tire on the parking lot. -Great! No other problems! Update 65,000 miles Absolute Zero Problems. Bought new tires Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2014 328D Xdrive SteveO , 06/01/2016 328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful IMHO the recommended intervals for fluid changes are too long. I will change in-between. Also lifetime fluids don't exist once again IMHO. This is a ploy by BMW to reduce their warranty costs for maintenance and gives the false impression that ownership is not so costly. This might be fine for someone who trades often but those used ones that followed BWM's schedule will not hold up as well. This is a fine car. It does everything well and offers great mileage without any sacrifice. We totally love the car. Costs are high all the way around but then again I'd expect them to be from such a fine auto. I'm on my 4th one now without one regret. Loved them all. The 328D offers it all. Don't buy any BMW and expect low costs for anything. If you make the purchase knowing this and maintain them well you will be a very happy BMW owner. We also currently own a 2014 335i and a cheap to maintain 2016 Toyota Tacoma limited for boat and stuff hauling. Update 1. After an additional 6,000 miles we couldn't be happier with this car. By far our favorite car ever. Good job BMW. Just keeps being a fine car. I bought a bigger sister now that will replace the 3, a 535D M Sport. Also a great car. It will be a sad day when the 3 drives off. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Reliable, efficient, fun to drive BMW 328d AJ , 01/14/2018 328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 25 of 27 people found this review helpful I've done a lot of research on Mercedes/Audi/BMW diesels before I bought my 328d: if you pick up a copy of Consumer Reports magazine (or subscribe online), you'll learn that 2014 BMW 3 series earned an average of 4 star (above average) reliability ratings in every area (mechanical, electrical, etc.), better than any other year; other 3 series have average reliability and most 7 series and 5 series score below average reliability. These BMW 328d have very few mechanical issues unlike 2009-2011 335d, which were known for expensive fuel injector/pump, carbon buildup and DEF/EGR problems. I fill up with Propel HPR diesel, a 100% renewable diesel (way better than bio-diesel) available in most cities in CA, which will help keep this 328d very reliable for many years (look up HPR diesel online, I tested it on my TDI before, it's a superb clean diesel alternative). Fuel economy is way better than EPA rating at cruising speed - I get 52-54 mpg at 73-75 mph, (high 50's! when cruising at 55-65 mph) - I average 39-44 on each tank (600+ miles) depending on what % is city driving & how aggressively I drive - that's the fuel economy of a Toyota hybrid. Considering the great handling and how much fun it is to drive (280 lb. ft. of torque), this BMW is a winner! I bought my 328d certified pre-owned from BMW of Marin County with an extended warranty (2 years, unlimited miles) which gives me a peace of mind as I drive 3K/month all over NorCal. The 8 speed ZF transmission is smooth and quick shifting in either sport or comfort mode: I've owned many BMW's with 5 & 6 speed transmission and this 8 speed is the best. Interestingly enough, I searched for 328d for 3 months and paid less for very clean low mileage Certified 328d than private parties were asking, which shows how high the demand is for these reliable diesels. If you find one with a clean title & well maintained - buy it - you won't regret owning it. Here's a nice review from Motorweek - http://www.motorweek.org/reviews/road_tests/2014_bmw_328d Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

So far, so very, very good e_d_munds , 01/20/2014 31 of 35 people found this review helpful I shopped for 3 years and test drove several cars before deciding on the BMW 328d. I've had the car for a month and I am so impressed with every aspect of it. I have a typical long commute in San Diego - early morning to beat the rush, and a slog in the afternoon. So far close to 39 mpg and >500 miles/tank. Highway mileage is well above the 45 estimated. Car is so sweet and fun to drive. Got the Nav, which comes with a host of other stuff and I say worth the extra $$. For me, this was a momentous upgrade from a reliable 2003 Accord V6 with 145K miles. I highly recommend it to anyone interested in a high mpg, mid-level luxury car. In addition, BMW of Escondido treated me very, very well! Report Abuse