Used 2012 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
Pleasure to Drive but Maintenance Adds Up
I believe this car originally sold in the mid-40,000s. I bought mine used with only 21,000 miles on it for a little more than half the original cost. Great car while under warranty. Fun drive, plenty of power, excellent handling, braking. Only had to replace the battery while under warranty (and a factory recall airbag at no cost). Tire sensors much too picky, finally had nitrogen put in them to shut the sensor up. Run flat tires are crazy expensive and wear out fast. After car went out of warranty - like within 60 days - the maintenance demons appeared. Water pump went at 41,000. Inlet/Outlet solenoids barely a month after that. Dealer told me the car had an oil pan gasket leak just a month after that (had an independent mechanic look into this and was told there was no leak at all). Center cup holder broke, was replaced. Gear knob broke off in my hand, had to have replaced. The last straw was when the air conditioner stopped working. Neither the dealer nor the independent shop could figure out the problem. Was eventually quoted over $3,000 to pull out the dashboard to get at the condenser or some such. Though I had a year to go pay off the car I put it up for sale. Dealer was evasive and annoying about buying the car back. Eventually sold it Car Max. Unless I hit the lottery I won't be purchasing a BMW again.
Fun to drive
This BMW 328i Coupe is a fun to drive and the 3.0 Litter V6 engine has good power but it’s not amazing. I do like the precision of steering, the shifting and over all driver experience. If you need room this is not the car for you because the back seat is hardly accessible and the car seats pretty low so take that under consideration.
2012 BMW 328I convertible
This particular model has no issues the vehicle handles and performs great.
M3's little brother
This car was a pleasure to drive but what really disappointed me was the trade in value. Now this car was in perfect condition with 31,000 miles on it with a sticker price close to $60,000!!!! The dealer on trade offered me less than $10,000. I will never buy a BMW again.
My dual turbo 335i
Buy one, they are the last of the I-6 3.0L twin turbos and the M package makes it a road hugger. Double thumbs up
