Used 2011 BMW 3 Series Consumer Reviews

Falling out of love Marcie , 07/17/2015 335i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 59 of 62 people found this review helpful I have a 2011 335xi, I was so in love with this car when I got it but since the warranty has expired, I am falling out of love. My left headlight is drooping, my steering wheel is squeaking, and my fuel mileage is dropping-14mpg in the city! And the car is warm, I think the temp sensor or something is going bad. My car died on me in the middle of a busy road when the water pump died, then 2 months later it started to smoke-resulting from 2 engine gasket seals that needed to be replaced. I wish I had purchased an extended warranty, these repairs were over $2500 dollars. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Bent rod, needs a new engine Dominic Moruzzi , 09/22/2015 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 69 of 73 people found this review helpful I've been a member of the BMWCCA for more than ten years now. This is my 7th three series. M package, rear wheel drive manual 6speed, Power Kit so 320 HP. Noticed and felt engine noise since 68k miles. thought it might be the flywheel and clutch. Replaced at $3,000. Not the issue Dealership did a compression test, said it needs a new engine. $18,000! BMW will cover 50% because it's out of warranty. I provided all oil change docs. BMW wanted to see oil changes at least every 15k. I averaged every 7,500 miles. Never auto crossed or tracked. Commuter car, 42 year old father of four. Not laying down patches or beating on the car. My take, don't buy a turbo model. Too much stress on the engine components. Never own one of these out of warranty, you're asking for trouble. Fuel pump was replaced under warranty (common issue), water pump was on my dime. Hardly reliable, worst car I've ever owned. Beast on the highway? at 4.3 0-60 yes. Sad to say it, I'm a Bimmer guy through and through but that's it for me. BMW corporate said they wouldn't make a repair coverage decision until they knew for sure what the problem was. I wanted the dealership to drop the oil pan to definitively diagnose the issue so I could tell BMW NA what was wrong. After the compression test all of a sudden the dealership clammed up like it was a cover up? The dealership would not go any further. They told the manufacturer that it needed a new engine without ever dropping the oil pan and taking a peek. Didn't make sense. I still want to have an independent garage take a look so maybe I can get some video or pics and post them. Forget about BMW customer service. I got someone on the line outsourced from India. If you must buy a BMW again never own one out of warranty! Unless your buying a fixer upper for a couple of grand. I traded it in on a new Silverado burying the negative equity of the Bimmer into the truck payment. Tough pill to swollow Good luck! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Needs Service Tom Hert , 12/24/2017 335d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful I am 76 years old, have owned many new cars and this is by far the worst car I have ever owned. It is constantly in need of service. Purchased used with 19k miles. At 45k the carbon build up removal cost at $ 2500 was considered "normal". The particulate filter $ 3000 was considered "normal maintenance". The defective DEF tank, $ 1600, not normal and the list goes on and on. Dumped this car at 120k and never a BMW again! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This IS a nice car calgordon , 08/18/2010 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This is our first BMW and it is an awesome auto. I chose the 328i XDrive wagon over the A4 Avant Quatro because of the handling. The Avant was a bit front heavy and the BMW is more well balanced. The fit and finish is way above average. The smell of the saddle leather interior transports me immediately to new car owner reverie. The X Drive gives me a confidence in wet weather handling unlike any car I have owned. We have studded tire troughs worn in the highway we drive regularly. When it rains, which it does all the time from November to July, the troughs fill with water. With the X Drive I hardly know that they are there. The engineers and designers really came out with a winner. Report Abuse