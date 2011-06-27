Used 2010 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

My Dream Come True Flaglergal , 11/24/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have always driven "sensible" cars, Camry, Taurus, Etc. My last car was a 2007 Maxima and believe me I loved it until now. I decided I wanted a BMW. I went to the dealership with intentions of buying and I did. I wasn't looking for the 335i turbo but once I drove it I knew it was mine. I drove from Florida to Pennsylvania this weekend and it was a dream. This car handles better than any car I ever had, hugs the road without outside noise. Seats, took awhile for me to figure out all the adjustments, are very comfortable. Being petite I often have trouble with the seats, not this car. My one complaint-the seat belt doesn't adjust so it crosses against my neck and not comfortable Report Abuse

2010 BMW 335i james108 , 04/08/2012 21 of 23 people found this review helpful We have been moving from Toyota to BMW in the past years. After having a 7 and 3, we just got this 335i and like it even better. I thought my bmw's are fast, but this one is even faster.

Fun to drive when it was in my possession Todd , 11/23/2015 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Repair shops have had "ownership" of this vehicle an estimated 6 months of my 3.5 years of ownership. I put $2800 into turbo purchase, $1500 into labor then a new turbo blew so another $1500 for labor since the subframe had to be dropped again to install the new turbo. For what the car is worth I've had turbos replace, replaced the valve cover myself due to pcv crack, injectors replaced, fuel pump replaced so I've spent almost half of the cars worth in repairs!!!!!!. Maintenance wise just a nightmare, but a fun car to drive. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love it! doctorT , 03/19/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Before buying this car I tested the new A4 and the C class Benz. I admit the Audi is the best looking of the 3 but once you take it for a spin- none of the other cars come even close to the BMW. The acceleration is seamless and I love the sport automatic/ steptronic mode. I love the perfectly balanced steering and the handling/ grip on the road is fantastic. I love how solid the car feels. The Audi's steering felt too light and the acceleration/handling does not compare.