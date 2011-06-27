Used 2010 BMW 3 Series Diesel Consumer Reviews

Solid, Powerful & Comfy PH de CA , 05/30/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful After years of driving economy cars I finally splurged and bought a beautiful 335d + Prem Pkg, Nav, Comfort Access, Logic 7. One week and 600 miles later, I can't believe I waited so long. It's an absolute pleasure to drive -- powerful, stable & comfortable, with good fuel economy. The diesel engine has a deep, satisfying growl at low speeds, but is almost silent on the freeway, the best of both worlds. iDrive is easy to use, & live traffic on Nav is accurate. After babying it for several hundred miles, I allowed myself the pleasure of flooring it to pass someone. OMG - on an uphill grade, but seconds later they were a distant dot in my rear view mirror. I've been smiling a lot in this car! Report Abuse

It's all about the Torque 796bam , 09/07/2012 7 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought the 335d new and logged 30k miles. It's fast and fun. The torque is amazing and combined with great fuel economy it's unbelievable. Blow the doors off most cars and with lower emissions than the Prius. Passing is exhilarating at 60mph; the torque uncoils and the power feels unmetered, WOW it pushes your head back at 37mpg and 390 lbs of torque! Overall it's a great car! Report Abuse

Wow - 335d is a silent rocket Tonyspumoni , 05/17/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have waited years for performance without guilt - the 335d might just be the perfect guilt-free car. The motor is deceptively quiet and capable of shoving 3800 lb of car 0-60 in 6. Lacking sports pkg it doesn't corner like a go kart, but body roll never feels like a problem, there's no understeer, and no sway in the tight stuff. Ride is supple and smooth. Feels like it is made of iron. This is a very fast, solid car - dangerously fast in fact. The combination of smooth ride, blazing acceleration, and virtual lack of motor noise gives you no standard point of reference - you can be doing 95 and have no idea. Report Abuse

2010 BMW 3 Series Diesel 335d Sedan (3.06L 6cyl Turbo diesel ) hua1 , 01/02/2011 11 of 17 people found this review helpful After searched and compared so many times amount Mercedes E, Lexus GS, ES and BMW, finally I bought this 2010 BMW 3 Series Diesel 335d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo diesel 6A). on January 23, 2010. I have driven this car for less than one year, but I am not so lucky as I expect, I have a lot of trouble for this car, I have send back to dealer for 4 times already for service. First I got vehicle indicating the refill diesel exhaust fluid as soon as possible warning on 5440 mileage. And refilled diesel exhaust fluid on 7/28/2010. Second time was Recheck and program control at 5768 mileage on 8/4/2010. Thirded time was vehicle indicating check engine soon light on, at 7747 mileage on 10/4/2010, this time the car stayed at dealer service for five days. Fourth time was break and DSC malfunction light on, this was after big snow on 2/27 at New Jersey, at mileage 10560. The appointment will be on January 7, 2011. right now I dont know how long the car will stay there. This is worst car I never have before, I had Toyota Cressda 1980, Toyota Celica 1990, Nissan Maxima SE 2000, and Mercedes Benz C230, 2003, in my family, but no one has these so many problems, and all problems are electronic problem, not mechanics, I dont know how BMW did the quality control for this car? When you drive a trouble car, you fell yourself sick, and uncomfortably, you did not get fun for driving. I am still wandering is this qualify for the New jersey LEMON LAW? This car is fuel economy which goes 36 mpg on high way and 32 on local. I have no complain on driving and handling. Report Abuse