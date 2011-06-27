Used 2010 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Boy oh boy! Jarrod , 08/01/2015 328i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 8 of 10 people found this review helpful Took a minute for me to get used to it but now I can't stop looking at it or wanting to drive it.... so fast, so cool. Lots of bells n whistles, with a true luxurious look n feel. I'm 5'10.5 so I feel a little cramped at times but a few adjustments here n there and off I go. You WILL enjoy this car undoubtedly. ****Update. Still drives like a dream and for you that worry above the car being unable to handle bad weather, well we just dug ourselves out of a Northeastern blizzard and this baby navigated the roads like a true champ (DTC off). Go ahead, make the investment. You won't be sorry. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

I'm very happy with this coupe Jimmy335i , 09/05/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I drove the C350 and the IS350, both felt weaker and boring to me, I didn't even go to Audi, those are way down on power. This car seems to be just the perfect blend of power and luxury, superior to the other two. I just love the turbo setup and the sounds of this car. I do mostly highway, when I drive normal the MPG is around 29, thats very good in my book, and when I want power, POW punch it and all the power I need is there. Report Abuse

Little things are bugging me Dave J , 12/29/2009 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had my 328i coupe for 4 weeks now and for the first time in my life the more I use a car the less I like it. The car has good performance but lack so may little things I have taken for granted in other cars. Example, the only way to lock the doors when exiting the vehicle is with the button on the key, you can not lock it any other way, the trunk lid is heavy you need a free hand to open it. I have also found the electronics to be difficult and not intuitive like in my Lexus. Report Abuse

It's not the same Diane , 11/04/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Lease up on 2007, just leased a 2010. The increase in price over 3 years is not justified as far as quality and added features. I found many things in my 2007 that was not included in the 2010 model. One example is the radio. Report Abuse