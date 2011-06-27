Used 2008 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Versatile sports car lfinkel , 04/16/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I love my 328xi coupe. I have owned 3 series sedan, coupe, and convertible. Tis is the best car for me. It is so versatile. Drives well in the snow, totes a good amount of cargo when then seats are folded down, has tons of safety features, and overall I can drive in all weather conditions. And it is a quintessential BMW. It handles sublime, is very fast and quick, comfortable ride, excellent stereo, and looks great. I highly recommend this car. Report Abuse

Broken at 2k on the side of the road ruf , 12/07/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I hate to say I paid 52k to be broken down on the side of the road at 2k miles. I am on my 2nd fuel pump as of last week, tonight 12/7/09 on the side of the road no oil in the motor. I could have driven, but the i drive oil light blinked red and told me to stop driving. The car is only good for wondering where and when I will be broken down next. I had the car in the shop for electrical problems for two weeks. Its not maintenance free if you have to be on the side of the road as much as I have been. If the reliability is bad then the build quality is just as bad. 3rd BMW and last one, I can't do this to myself anymore. Report Abuse

Great Car! John B , 10/20/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I recently traded in my 2006 325i sedan for the 2008 328i coupe. The difference between the 2 cars is night and day. With the addition of the sport package (upgrade) and the newly upgraded runflat tires for 08 models, the car drives 100% better than my 06 sedan. This car is truly fun to drive and I can't really see the need to spend the extra $8,000 for the 335i. You won't be disappointed! Report Abuse

Good sports car John W Nelson III , 06/02/2016 328xi 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Excellent sports car but very poor gas mileage and expense to repair Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse