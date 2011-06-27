  1. Home
Used 2008 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.7
59 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Versatile sports car

lfinkel, 04/16/2011
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I love my 328xi coupe. I have owned 3 series sedan, coupe, and convertible.  Tis is the best car for me.  It is so versatile.  Drives well in the snow, totes a good amount of cargo when then seats are folded down, has tons of safety features, and overall I can drive in all weather conditions.  And it is a quintessential BMW. It handles sublime, is very fast and quick, comfortable ride, excellent stereo, and looks great.  I highly recommend this car.  

Broken at 2k on the side of the road

ruf, 12/07/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I hate to say I paid 52k to be broken down on the side of the road at 2k miles. I am on my 2nd fuel pump as of last week, tonight 12/7/09 on the side of the road no oil in the motor. I could have driven, but the i drive oil light blinked red and told me to stop driving. The car is only good for wondering where and when I will be broken down next. I had the car in the shop for electrical problems for two weeks. Its not maintenance free if you have to be on the side of the road as much as I have been. If the reliability is bad then the build quality is just as bad. 3rd BMW and last one, I can't do this to myself anymore.

Great Car!

John B, 10/20/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I recently traded in my 2006 325i sedan for the 2008 328i coupe. The difference between the 2 cars is night and day. With the addition of the sport package (upgrade) and the newly upgraded runflat tires for 08 models, the car drives 100% better than my 06 sedan. This car is truly fun to drive and I can't really see the need to spend the extra $8,000 for the 335i. You won't be disappointed!

Good sports car

John W Nelson III, 06/02/2016
328xi 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Excellent sports car but very poor gas mileage and expense to repair

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Fuel Injection Problems

steve, 09/18/2010
8 of 10 people found this review helpful

This car was in the shop every 3 months for the 3 years that I leased the car. They cannot reliably repair the fuel injection defect. Top speed of 25 mph when the fuel injection system goes down. Very dangerous car on the highway with this chronic issue. BMW not compassionate with problems. They will repair but no responsibility. They should publicly warn about their defect in this car. They should offer incentives to turn in the car. I turned the car in 2 months early for the safety issues and they expected me to pay a fine. Will never buy BMW again.

