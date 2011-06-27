Used 2007 BMW 3 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews
Amazing sporty fun to drive wagon
This is a small low to the ground car. Not for my 250 lb son or my 6’ husband, but they both drive it in a pinch. The steering brakes and engine are performance perfect. Very fast off the line. Totally solid and stable at 80 mph. Drives like a little tank in snow. Manual transmission is fun and handy in unpredictable conditions. Love that the seats can fold back and the back window opens to carry long things like fishing poles. Double sized sun roof somewhat appeases my desire for air and sun. Infrequent but expensive repairs. My dealer proved themselves to be kind and service oriented but untrustworthy on the need for some repairs, especially once I ran out of warranty. Good mechanics who work on German cars can be found and the charges are reasonable. This car has over 100,000 miles and is 10 years old and still some riding guests claim they thought it was new! I bought it new in October 2006 and traded it in October 2018 for a Tesla 3. Best car I ever owned but I wanted to go electric.
The Ultimate Driving Myth
I purchased mine as a CPO with 33K original miles on it. IMHO all the dealer did to "CPO" the car was to detail it. Within the first 24 months it had the following major problems: 1. Power door locks failed 2. Right rear wheel bearing went (was bad on delivery...CPO people were obviously deaf) 3. Electric water pump failed 4. Low oil level warning light came on less than 500 miles after purchase (further proof CPOing ignored that 5. Radio display not visible while wearing polarized lenses..oil leak, battery died, bluetooth not blackberry compatible, outside mirror motor failed....brakes stick on release....
Fantastic German Design and Engineering
This review is for the wagon. I like putting my bikes and camping gear in a fun car but don't like SUVs for many reasons, so sport wagons are perfect. I had leased a 2007 A4 and really liked it but the 328i is simply a better car. It handles much better (except in rain of course), has better interior ergonomics for a tall guy, is faster in most scenarios, is quieter, more reliable and gets better highway mpg. Both are great looking in and out. The A4 seats however have much nicer, softer leather. I average about 23 mpg, maybe 1 mpg better than the A4. But I do much of my driving on the highway where the 328 gets 29 mpg while averaging 72 mph! Overall, a fantastic car.
My wagon wheel of dreams
Make sure you have the car completely checked out if you are buying used like I did. Make sure there are new spark plugs, and the ignition coils have been replaced. The car leaks oil a bit and I had a window regulator fail, but all are fairly inexpensive and easy to do. Do not go to the dealer for these things. You can do them yourself with little knowledge and you tube videos. Also, my windshield fluid pump failed and I have yet to replace that but here in SoCal, not much of an issue milking that repair. Regardless, check you tube first. Almost all of the repairs can be done by you.
Just buy the Bimmer you won't be sorry!
I love this car. I wanted a wagon for the extra room, but I wasn't going to compromise handling or fuel economy getting a crossover SUV. I like to test drive cars and have test driven a lot. I was ready to buy another Passat wagon (I loved every 100000 miles I put on my original), but then I test drove a 3 series - it was all over. There was no comparison with any other car that I have driven. Somehow they have combined the handling and comfortable ride like nothing I've ever driven. Good MPG. I took a 600 mile trip through mountains. Driving in the 80 range no cruise got 26. Before the mountains, rolling hills, some towns, cruise set mostly around 65 I got 30, everyday combination 24.
