Used 2005 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Never anything but BMW!!!!!!!
I love driving this machine (cannot call a BMW a car). I purchased a pre-owned BMW for value and price. I use the 325xi for daily driving and I enjoy the rides to work and elsewhere. It has speed when I want it and it is great to cruise in. Absolutely beautiful design interior and exterior, leather seating and sharp looking instruments. Engine sounds incredible and the AWD corners like it is on rails. Are there faster cars, yes, but not as sleek and stylish as this BMW. AWD is great for severe rain and snow 15000 m oil changes and routine maintenance are not issues. Machine runs beautifully and feels strong, sound and safe. Do not mind buying premium gas. BLUF: Machine is amazing.
Like new
I have just bought an 05 325I with automatic and manual override, 77,000 k, and it literally looks and drives as if I have just taken delivery of a new vehicle. The leatherette interior is immaculate with no signs of wear that you would have from leather. It drives like a dream and looks great. At the price I paid I feel like I won the jackpot
best car
i bought my 2005 bmw 330xi in 2010 with 80k on it it ran just like new the only thing i had to do to maintain it was change the tires and brakes which in any car you have to do. now today it has 125k on it and it runs better than ever this is a great reliable car and fun to drive it wont let you down
Great used car
I bought this '05 in Jan/2012 therefore was a 7 yr old car with only 48k mi when I purchased it. It came with most goodies except for Navi or leather. It's my wife's car so we have put only 7k mi in a year. I love the weight distribution of the car. The dimensions are flawless and it trully drives like a new car. It was well taken care of by prior owners and it shows. MPG is ok, I get usually 23.5 combined. It gets way better once on the road, I can get about 27 under normal driving conditions. I was hesitant to get a used/out of warranty BMW as repairs could be costly but so far it was been pretty reliable. I do recommend this as a used car purchase.
Not a problem 60k to Now 98k
Bought this car when I got tired of my Mazda6, I dont know why the other reviewers seemed to have such bad problems. I have only had to do normal maintenance ie brakes ect. The only thing I did have to replace was the front control arm bushings which is normal on these cars and can be done cheaply if you do it yourself vs go to a stealership. The car handles great and made me a lifer with BMW always puts a smile on my face and is extremely fun to drive. I will drive it till I cant drive it any more. My next car will with out a doubt be a BMW, it may be an older gen but still looks great and the people who have driven it ended up selling their cars for a BMW. Once your hooked your hooked!!!!!
