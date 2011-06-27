Used 2005 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Never anything but BMW!!!!!!! CDAUSMC , 04/24/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I love driving this machine (cannot call a BMW a car). I purchased a pre-owned BMW for value and price. I use the 325xi for daily driving and I enjoy the rides to work and elsewhere. It has speed when I want it and it is great to cruise in. Absolutely beautiful design interior and exterior, leather seating and sharp looking instruments. Engine sounds incredible and the AWD corners like it is on rails. Are there faster cars, yes, but not as sleek and stylish as this BMW. AWD is great for severe rain and snow 15000 m oil changes and routine maintenance are not issues. Machine runs beautifully and feels strong, sound and safe. Do not mind buying premium gas. BLUF: Machine is amazing. Report Abuse

Like new cartoff , 06/30/2015 325i Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have just bought an 05 325I with automatic and manual override, 77,000 k, and it literally looks and drives as if I have just taken delivery of a new vehicle. The leatherette interior is immaculate with no signs of wear that you would have from leather. It drives like a dream and looks great. At the price I paid I feel like I won the jackpot Report Abuse

best car jacob20 , 07/27/2012 25 of 28 people found this review helpful i bought my 2005 bmw 330xi in 2010 with 80k on it it ran just like new the only thing i had to do to maintain it was change the tires and brakes which in any car you have to do. now today it has 125k on it and it runs better than ever this is a great reliable car and fun to drive it wont let you down Report Abuse

Great used car zoolander1 , 01/06/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this '05 in Jan/2012 therefore was a 7 yr old car with only 48k mi when I purchased it. It came with most goodies except for Navi or leather. It's my wife's car so we have put only 7k mi in a year. I love the weight distribution of the car. The dimensions are flawless and it trully drives like a new car. It was well taken care of by prior owners and it shows. MPG is ok, I get usually 23.5 combined. It gets way better once on the road, I can get about 27 under normal driving conditions. I was hesitant to get a used/out of warranty BMW as repairs could be costly but so far it was been pretty reliable. I do recommend this as a used car purchase. Report Abuse