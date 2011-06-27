Used 2004 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Still going strong with 250K miles C B , 04/10/2016 325i Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) 57 of 58 people found this review helpful Great car to own and drive. Yes, there will be repairs after 100k miles, but I got past 200K before having to replace the clutch. Most other repairs have been to structural parts - engine is just unbelievably superb. I drive in snow and mud, with pets, groceries, gear, etc. Gas mileage has been a solid combined 25 mpg for the life of the car. If you can find a used one, you could probably get a decade out of it and love every minute of driving it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Second best car I have ever owned. Mitch Young , 09/23/2015 330xi AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful This is simply an amazing car. I don't really have a complaint about the car. For starters, the 330xi is a great car for road trips, it is extremely comfortable. I put a lot of miles on the road due to the nature of my work. The Harmon Kardon stereo system delivers a tremendously crisp sound , far better than the Bose systems that were offered in the Audi's of the same year. The All-Wheel drive proves excellent traction in the winter. I have plowed through 8 inches of un-plowed snow, no problem. The BMW 330xi matched with the right tires makes for a remarkably quiet ride. On a less important note in regards to sound, the exhaust sound is quite entertaining to listen to. The transmission shifts effortlessly and for the sport enthusiasts you can get the AWD car sideways on an on ramp if you would like to. The engine sounds like it has more to give than it actually does, in turn if i had a complaint it would be the acceleration, although it isn't bad, you would expect a little more out of the top-of-the-line 3 series. What I love most about the car isn't the specifications or even the unsurpassed build quality, but the way it makes you feel. It makes you drive with a smile, not many cars have the ability to do that. The question yet to be answered is personal reliability, I hesitate to answer this because it varies from car to car and how you take care of the car, doing proper on time maintenance and so on. With that in mind, I take exceptional care of my cars, and I have only put $900 into the car so far, it was the power steering rack, which through research has been found to be a relatively common fix on these machines. In comparison to other cars I have owned this proves to be far superior, other than an Audi S4 of the same year. However, it is a different caliber of car, so it does not really count in the realm of the 330xi. To finish my review, I do in fact highly recommend this car. If you ever have the opportunity to own one, do so. Your increase in daily happiness surpasses the worry of paying for premium fuel. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Most Reliable BMW, 2004, 325i mikeygg69 , 07/02/2011 29 of 31 people found this review helpful The 2004, BMW 325i is the most reliable and aggressive engine of the 3 series BMW line. I purchased the BMW in Heidelberg, Germany brand new in 2003 October. Since then, I have not really spent any money replacing or changing mechanical parts, except for the rotor, shocks, struts, and of course the occasional oil change. Driving this vehicle is a dream. At 100,000 miles, I just got the transmission and differential oil change. For $36K, it has been the best purchase of this magnitude, ever. The only bad thing about the 2004, BMW 325i is the interior is made very cheap. Stuff start to fall apart after a few years. Report Abuse

330i ZHP - a sport sedan for the ages JamesSpot , 07/30/2004 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This BMW is for someone who wants to drive a sports car on a daily basis but requires the added luxury, convenience, and practicality an upscale sedan provides. The powerful, smooth-revving inline six, tight suspension and performance tire grip, powerful brakes, and feel of the road through the gearshift lever and steering wheel are the zenith of what BMW offers. With the ZHP package, you benefit from an increased sporting feel and minor tweaks to the engine and running gear, without paying the premium in reduced gas mileage, insurance cost, or ride comfort of a single purpose sports car. To me, it is a "best of both worlds" daily ride. Report Abuse