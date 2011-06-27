Used 2002 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Don't believe the naysayers
My current 2002 330i Sport is my 4th BMW and 34th car overall so I have some experience. This model of BMW - the E46 - is just plain solid. Yes, there are known issues such as window regulators and water pumps, but when you get past those annoyances and pay attention to the detail in the design of this car they fade into the background. It's easy to do regular maintenance on the car such as oil changes and brake replacements, in part because the parts are made with quality materials and still look like new after 10 years on the road. I think the E46 is possibly the last 3 series to have the classic BMW look and feel, and I have noticed the value of these cars going up in the used market.
Great overall car.
I got this car after selling my 2000 Audi A4. It's pretty much perfect in every way. Despite what everyone says about it being expensive to maintain, it isn't. Sure, if you take it to the dealer for every little thing then yes, it's expensive. It gets decent MPG, it's quick, it's comfortable, it's nicely equipped, it's gorgeous. The only issues I've had is with the ABS, which every German car has problems with. Mine has now got 218,000 miles and still starts every time. Definitely glad I bought it.
Brilliant All weather sedan!
I purchased this car(325XI w/Sport Package) after driving the WRX, Audi 1.8Q and 3.0Q and S60AWD. The car with the 17inch tires is a paragon of perfection, if you are keen on a wonderful tactile machine that communicates the road to you in ever so many ways, this is the automobile for you. None of the competition can match its lovely moves on the road. Throughly recommended, as also Kelly BMW in Columbus (Bill Reifsteck)!
My Mother In Law Was Right. Darn it.
My mother in law had a bad experience with a BMW in the 1980s, and told me that "BMW" stood for "Break My Wallet" when I drove home my beautiful brand new 2002 330i. Well, she was right. In addition to expensive regular maintenance costs, I paid a staggering $10,000 in post-warranty repairs, including a replacement transmission, broken driver's side window motor, radiator leak, tire rims that mysteriously cracked, headlight control switch, and seat motor. When the car worked, it was gorgeous and fun to drive, but not nearly worth the obscene repair costs. Adding insult to injury, my mother in law's judgment was correct, and I just traded in my BMW and then bought a Lexus like she did.
So far, So good
Recently bought a 2002 BMW 325xi as a commuting car for future winter use. Love the looks, handling and value for what I paid for it. Previous owner took great care with this BMW. Looks showroom new and clean. No tears, or wear in the interior and the outside looks new. I cannot compare the gas mileage with what my Saab 9-3 gets, as there is no comparing the 2. But for overall handling, BMW has my Saab beat. Of course front wheel drive to all wheel drive makes a difference, but that was to be expected. I took it today up a canyon highway with many turns and elevations. Did not miss a beat on anything. The car corners like it is on rails, and I was totally blown away by how good this car is
