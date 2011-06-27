Used 2002 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

Long time owner L B , 09/04/2016 325Ci Rwd 2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 5M) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I've owned my 325 do convertible for more than 10 years and I've kept up with the maintenance. I've rarely had to make repairs on the car. As I've gotten older it's hard to get in and out of, but other than that, it's been the best car ever! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun to drive, repairs necessary when older tigeryox , 06/03/2015 330Ci Rwd 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 5M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I've owned a 2002 330Ci Convertible with 88K miles since new. It's definitely a fun car to drive, especially with the top down in good weather. Having said that, it does need some repairs which I thought was more than expected for the mileage or age: - Replaced lower control arm (LCA) bushings - Replaced both LCAs due to one bad ball joint - The dome of the strut towers deformed, common for the E46. Added a $10 reinforcement plate for each - Replaced both broken rear springs, common for the E46 - Passenger seat occupancy sensor broke Update: turns out the airbag control module has fried itself for no apparent reason. A replacement module needs to be reprogrammed for the specific model (to accommodate for the different number and position of airbags) - Convertible top inner lining torn due to warped plastic inserts If I weren't my own mechanic, these items could be expensive. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Long term ownership C patalive , 08/05/2018 330Ci Rwd 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 5M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Have owned this 330cic since new in June 2002, 16 years ago. 64,xxx miles. Pay attention to plastic cooling system components, water pump, radiroe, expansion tank, hoses and belts, etc. Subject to failure with heat cycles and time. Upper and lower Control arm bushings are a maintenance item. Otherwise, our car has been rock solid and fun to drive. We have the sport factory option. Car sit lower and is planted while cornering. Ours is auto tranny as it was my wife's car when new. Removable hard top is also a nice option. Keep it suspended over the car in the summer using old sailing gear, blocks and line. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I hate this car K Harney , 06/22/2004 4 of 5 people found this review helpful There is always something wrong with this car. The top quit working, the trunk lid won't catch properly, the all-window switch broke, the auto door locks stick, the brake rotors are wear items(!!), the covering has worn off the center console, the glove box won't open. I will admit it drives great, but I cannot accept the constant stream of annoyances. BMW customer care couldn't care less. I'll NEVER own another BMW.