Used 2001 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
What a Thrill
I purchased this car used with 70,018 miles from a reputable BMW dealer. This is my first BMW. I was skeptical buying this car with so many miles but have no regrets. Purchasing this car from a "BMW Dealer" helped ease my worries. I subsequently had the car checked by a certified BMW mechanic. The Dealer replaced the control arms, tires, brakes, and rotors. It helped that this car had only "one owner," I only replaced the thermostat at 79K miles. It was suggested I replace the overflow bottle as well before driving from Philadelphia, PA to Tulsa, OK (1300 total miles). Since then, I have driven to Philadelphia (2600 total miles) and back to Tulsa with no problems.
My wife's car - she alway wanted a convertible
Wife wanted a convertible, told her I would not be forking out $50K-%60K for a new one, she would just have to settle for used. She really didnt want to look for a used one but she reluctantly agreed. Dragged her around to a lot of place to look at kind of a variety of used convertibles. Towards the end of the day, she said she didn't like a one of them we saw and wanted to go home. I said, okay, one last one to look at, she didn't want to, but reluctantly agreed. This last one was a 2001 BMW 325Ci convertible, body in as close to mint condition as one could expect for a used car, silver with dark blue top, tan interior. Once she got behind the wheel and the test drive was done she said "This baby is mine!!!". Now I did have to put a couple of bucks into the car to take care of some stuff that I believe the previous owner had neglected but since then, I am impressed by this car. It handles great, good acceleration for an engine of its size (actually seems to purr best when going quite a bit faster than the posted speed limit - :) Styling is classic and not dated. Did add an in dash navi with backup camera, still want to get a blind spot monitor for the rear once I find a suitable one with audio and visual signals that works well and does not cost an arm and a leg, have adjusted the outside mirrors as best I can to eliminate blind spots but there is little warning when an aggressive driver comes out of nowhere on you. There are two other systems that I still need to go thru on the car, that would be a complete brake system and want to have the suspension completely gone thru. The car is 17 years old but the 22K we have put on it since we got it, it just seems to run better and better the more we drive it. Maybe some folks have had less than favorable experience with their used BMW 3 series, but perhaps its the luck of the draw in buying a used one. Lastly, the best compliment that we have gotten on the car (had put 3 coats of Maquires on it and machine buffed each coat - was looking sharp) is when I drove up to Annapolis and someone was showing off their bright red Ferrari and I notice that owner was intently eyeballing our BMW as we drove slowly by.
Most fun and comfortable to drive.
Best handling car and most comfortable to sit in for long drives that I have ever owned (including Lexus, Benz, and Toyota). Most costly I've ever owned to maintain other than Benz.
Beautiful little convertible.
I am the second owner and have owned this car since 2005. It is not only beautiful, but drives comfortably and safely. It is heavy and has great pickup. I have taken good care of it. It has 4 new tires and is in very good mechanical condition. it has some scratches, but looks very good.
Ultimate 4 place convertible
Compared with my 1999 Sebring convertible, this car is less expensive to maintain, much more fun to drive, and far better made. Where the Sebring was soft, floppy, and squishy, the 330Ci is solid, firm, and well-damped. And an extra half liter of displacement makes a world of difference in performance. The simple instrumentation harks back to classic sports cars, and so does the hearty sound of the DOHC straight six. Even the starter sound is rapturously robust. The big sport option brakes are simply out of this world, and well worth the brake dust. My only problem in a year and 10k has been the previous owner, who trashed the wheels and control arm bushings on potholes. And what a looker!
