Used 1998 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
210,000 miles on factory clutch and counting...
The BMW 323is (chassis code: E36) is a very reliable automobile with exceptional fuel-sipping properties. Naturally you'll have to replace some parts along the way, however they are not as expensive as most would have you believe. Most repairs can be done by even the most novice of home mechanics. The cooling system should be overhauled every 60-80k miles but even with OEM parts the whole task should cost the DIYer no more than $350-400 (radiator, thermostat, water pump, hoses, etc.). The engine is brilliant and I still see 27 MPG as my overall avg. As mentioned in the title, I am currently at 210,000 miles and still on the factory clutch! I will keep this car for at least another 100k.
Cant ask for much more
Excellent! There are not many other words to describe this car. I am a performance driver and this car takes all that I give it and responds with a smile as it grips the road and asks me to push it harder. I have had no major problems with the car ever and it is still running strong. I have raced the car a few times and have been very happy with the results. I ran a 14.5 in the 1/4 mile and the car is bone stock. BMW really does build the ultimate driveing machine.
The Absolute Perfect Machine
I cannot complain about many things about this car. My favorite part, performance, is exceptional for a 6 cylinder. The throttle is responsive and the pick-up and 1st, 2nd and even 3rd gear will push you into your seat, even the exhaust has a subtle growl. The ergonomics of the car are perfect. Radio controls, air conditioning controls, gearshift, blinker, headlight switch, seat adjustments... Everything is perfectly placed. The integrity of the interior materials is superb. The leather is strong and the stitching doesn't break. The interior is very beautiful and the exterior of the car is stunning. You have to drive one to see how many heads turn as you drive by.
A cream Puff
I bought this cream puff in near perfect condition with 52,000 miles. She is quick and Sharp. I had a 1995 325i before her, but this one is perfect.
Best Series 3 Ever
The 328 IS is probably one of the best series 3 ever built by BMW. The engine is very responsive, powerful and yet quiet. Gas consumption is outstanding. I actually make 32 m/g on highway and 26 on city traffic. The interior is very confortable and luxurious. Needless to say the 328 is very well built with lots of attention to details. Mechanically the 328 is as good as it gets.
