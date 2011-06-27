  1. Home
Used 1992 BMW 3 Series 325is Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.2/412.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Measurements
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight3020 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Height53.8 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Lazure Blue Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
