Used 1992 BMW 3 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1992 3 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 6
Combined MPG222019
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg18/24 mpg16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.8/464.4 mi.261.0/348.0 mi.275.2/412.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.14.5 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG222019
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm127 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm181 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l2.5 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6000 rpm134 hp @ 6000 rpm189 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.34.4 ft.34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.37.7 in.37.1 in.
Front leg roomno39.6 in.41.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.no36.7 in.
Measurements
Length174.5 in.170.2 in.174.5 in.
Curb weight2866 lbs.2867 lbs.3021 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.11.0 cu.ft.15.2 cu.ft.
Height53.8 in.53.9 in.54.8 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.101.2 in.106.3 in.
Width67.3 in.64.8 in.66.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Lazure Blue Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Lazure Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Lazure Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
