Used 1992 BMW 3 Series Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|22
|20
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/27 mpg
|18/24 mpg
|16/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|326.8/464.4 mi.
|261.0/348.0 mi.
|275.2/412.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.2 gal.
|14.5 gal.
|17.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|20
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|129 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|127 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|181 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|1.8 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 6000 rpm
|134 hp @ 6000 rpm
|189 hp @ 5900 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.1 ft.
|34.4 ft.
|34.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.1 in.
|37.7 in.
|37.1 in.
|Front leg room
|no
|39.6 in.
|41.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.7 in.
|no
|36.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|174.5 in.
|170.2 in.
|174.5 in.
|Curb weight
|2866 lbs.
|2867 lbs.
|3021 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.3 cu.ft.
|11.0 cu.ft.
|15.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.8 in.
|53.9 in.
|54.8 in.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|101.2 in.
|106.3 in.
|Width
|67.3 in.
|64.8 in.
|66.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
