Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Easy To Miss This Great Choice
This is a model many might not know exists, but it would be the best choice for many people. The somewhat raised four door design makes entry and exist easier, without it being a jacked-up SUV. Hatchbacks are far more useful than sedans, and this one is a fine looking car which can carry all kinds of things. The rear seat has much greater than expected leg room for what is still a compact car. The inline 6 gets excellent fuel economy and so is smooth and powerful that there is no reason to cheat yourself out of enjoying it. The navigation system is easy to use and excellent in every way, putting the one in our 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee to shame. Even the LED headlights are excellent. With so many things done right, the omission of sliding sun visors is difficult to understand. I fixed that by buying Visormates tm. Ventilated seats and radar cruise control are also missing features which should be standard.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series Gran Turismo
Related Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner