Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Craig List , 12/02/2015 328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is by far the best car I've ever had. For me, it is the kind of car that will make me glad I have to drive somewhere. The Sports seat comfort with thigh-support pull-out is excellent, as are the adjustable bolsters. I have a bad back with L5-S1 herniation history, yet don't have the leather, or lumbar supports, but don't need or want them! I switched over from Buick, primarily because of seat support and comfort. The firm ride handles everything quite nimbly, for such a heavy absorbent BMW feel. I got the Sport Line trim package, with the optional M-Sport steering wheel, overall a very nice appearance. I get a lot of stares and questions on it; the Silver metallic with Sports Line trim (+ tinted windows and an added rear hatch window spoiler). There is a bit of delay in acceleration on occasion, its almost like you have to time it to get it right; despite the twin-scroll turbo which improves things, but once it goes (you MUST use Sports+ Mode to actually feel it), it rocks! The grandkids always beg me "Opa, put it in Sport Mode!". Braking is solid. There is a tad bit of sway for significant cornering, expected but not bad for a heavier car (I was told that this is actually a 5-series platform/chassis, but I haven't been able to confirm that; if you are cross-shopping w/the 4 series Gran Coupe/GC, one dealer actually said the 3GT is actually a 5-series, and the 4GC is actually a 3-series!). There is a bit of engine noise during hard acceleration, but it is not bad. There is a bit of sunroof wind noise, probably my primary complaint overall as the ride experience goes (made much worse by the base rack which I now only use when transporting bikes/kayaks), but yet I am still able to chair tele-conferences with no problems while speaking or hearing on other end via Bluetooth, which is consistent and without problems despite previous reviewers comments. Road noise is minimal, enough to know your in a motor vehicle, but kept to a minimum. I love the back liftgate, as it is easier to load and unload than a typical trunk. It is by intent a coupe design, meaning a lowered-in cockpit feel, so getting in and out is not as easier as you might think for a car that sits higher than a traditional 3-series sedan. The infotainment system works great; you can look at the large monitor screen while scrolling and tapping, without even looking at the iDrive you are manipulating with your right hand...and the base stereo which is Harmon-Kardon is actually pretty good, but I am going to upgrade the front dash & door speakers because I am an audiophile. I agree with a friend who used to work in an upscale audio center that the low end preforms very well (as there are 2 subwoofers, located underneath the front seats), the midrange and high end/tweeter are fine/good but not great. The Nav works very well and is worth it. The internal HD for music storage is a great feature, but I HATE how it only plays back the songs on a CD that you recorded in alphabetical order --- word to BMW: album rock and live music CDs are meant to be played in the track order recorded, stop being so organized you Germans!:). Playing off a thumbdrive is also very easy, and the steering wheel mounted controls help, although I believe in terms of human ergonomics, that the volume and media controls should be on the Left side of the steering wheel, NOT the Right [if you look at the actual dash stereo controls and the steering wheel stereo controls, they are literally only about 6 inches apart from each other, so the point of saving a reach or having multiple ways to do the same thing is minimized; why not place those stereo controls on the Left, now you can control the stereo functions with either your Left or your Right hand?]! I have averaged in the high 20s for MPG in mixed driving; I do not gun it a lot, but I certainly drive it in a more spirited manner a couple times a week! I have averaged 36-38 MPG on long trips in ECO mode, one trick to doing this well (I once got 39 MPG on a long trip!) is increasing the tire pressures to 33 PSI-front & 36 PSI-back (32 & 35 recommended, but there is always an acceptable range). Check & adjust your PSI twice a month, so many people don't do this and it is extremely important, especially the way the vehicle dynamics in this vehicle work, and the fact that front & rear are 3 PSI difference! The handling, agility, and MPG are significantly affected by PSI.