  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 2 Series
  4. 2020 BMW 2 Series
  5. 2020 BMW 2 Series Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

2020 BMW 2 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 2 Series
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all 2 Series for sale
MSRP Starting at
$41,100
Save as much as $3,344
Select your model:

Get it now?

Chuck7, 12/25/2019
230i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

Looks like 2020 is it for this convertible, other than not usable back seat this is a solid ride, safe machine, with top down it is a fun under 47k sports car drive.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all 2 Series for sale

Related 2020 BMW 2 Series Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars