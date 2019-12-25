2020 BMW 2 Series Convertible
2020 BMW 2 Series Review
- Impressive power with strong fuel economy
- Sporty handling without sacrificing ride comfort
- Well-crafted interior with plenty of features
- Back seats are cramped
- For 2020, the 2 Series receives only minor cosmetic changes
- Part of the first 2 Series generation introduced for 2014
Vehicles have been getting bigger and bigger, leaving fewer choices for the select buyer who is seeking something more compact. Thankfully, the 2020 BMW 2 Series satisfies the desire for a smaller alternative.
Which 2 Series does Edmunds recommend?
BMW 2 Series models
The 2020 BMW 2 Series is available as either a coupe or convertible in 230i and M240i trims that are mainly distinguished by engines. The 230i coupe is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque). The M240i gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder (335 hp, 369 lb-ft).
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 BMW 2 Series.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Looks like 2020 is it for this convertible, other than not usable back seat this is a solid ride, safe machine, with top down it is a fun under 47k sports car drive.
Features & Specs
|230i 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$41,100
|MPG
|23 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5200 rpm
|230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$43,100
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5200 rpm
|M240i 2dr Convertible
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$50,400
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5500 rpm
|M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$52,400
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 2 Series safety features:
- BMW Assist eCall
- Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision and also lets passengers request roadside assistance by pushing a single button.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Alerts you if the system detects a possible front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't react in time.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns with audible and visual alerts if you begin to drift out of your lane.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
BMW 2 Series vs. the competition
BMW 2 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz A-Class
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class is our top-ranked entry-level luxury sedan. But since the 2 Series has only been offered as a coupe, BMW has been out of the running. Until now. A new 2 Series Gran Coupe is on the way, and our initial reactions are very favorable. It's sportier than the Mercedes, yet there's no appreciable sacrifice as a result.
BMW 2 Series vs. Audi A3
The Audi A3 delivers performance that approaches the 2 Series and gets similar accolades for interior quality and comfort. It's also a few thousand dollars less than the BMW, but its back seats are also just as limiting for passengers. Points are further deducted for the tiny trunk capacity that is even smaller with all-wheel drive.
BMW 2 Series vs. Audi A5
Pricing for the Audi A5 starts at the top of the range for the 2 Series, but it's also in a slightly elevated class of vehicles. The interior is a bit nicer, and the larger footprint means it has more rear passenger space. We pile on more points for its strong performance and generous features list. Our criticisms are minor and include a lack of interior storage.
FAQ
Is the BMW 2 Series a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW 2 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW 2 Series:
Is the BMW 2 Series reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW 2 Series a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW 2 Series?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW 2 Series is the 2020 BMW 2 Series 230i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,100.
Other versions include:
- 230i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,100
- 230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,100
- M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,400
- M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $52,400
What are the different models of BMW 2 Series?
More about the 2020 BMW 2 Series
The 2020 BMW 2 Series Convertible is offered in the following styles: 230i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 BMW 2 Series Convertible?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW 2 Series Convertible and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 2 Series Convertible 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 2 Series Convertible.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 BMW 2 Series Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 2 Series Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including 230i, 230i xDrive, M240i, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 BMW 2 Series Convertible here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 BMW 2 Series Convertible?
2020 BMW 2 Series Convertible 230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 BMW 2 Series Convertible 230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,985. The average price paid for a new 2020 BMW 2 Series Convertible 230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,344 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,344 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $47,641.
The average savings for the 2020 BMW 2 Series Convertible 230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 6.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 BMW 2 Series Convertible 230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 BMW 2 Series Convertibles are available in my area?
2020 BMW 2 Series Convertible Listings and Inventory
There are currently 1 new 2020 [object Object] 2 Series Convertibles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $48,595 and mileage as low as 10 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 BMW 2 Series Convertible.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] 2 Series Convertible for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 BMW 2 Series Convertible 2 Series Convertible you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW 2 Series for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,465.
Find a new BMW for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,187.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 BMW 2 Series Convertible and all available trim types: 230i xDrive, M240i, 230i, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 BMW 2 Series Convertible include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 BMW 2 Series Convertible?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
