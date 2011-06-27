Used 2015 BMW 2 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
2015 228i (6-speed Manual)
12/23/17 Update: No issues and still enjoying the car. I will still say if I could change one thing about this car it would be the steering feel...I hope someday there will be a tune option for that. 6/19/16 Update: I just brought the vehicle in for its first oil change and had no issues in the first 6 months. My lifetime fuel economy has improved to over 32 mpg. The car does very well on the highway, but I've noticed in the little city driving I do, it will be down in the 20s due to idling. When I dropped my car off for an oil change I got a 2016 M235i convertible as a loaner and really enjoyed it. While the 6-cylinder engine is certainly fun and impressive, I am still happy with the torque and performance of the 228i's 2.0L. If I were to take one thing from the M235i to my car though, it would be the sport steering. There is more resistance and I liked the steering feel much better. If you are looking into this car to enjoy the driving experience, I highly recommend you go for the variable sport steering (not just the M-sport steering wheel). I believe this comes with the track handling package, which also means you'll get upgraded brakes. So far, this is the only thing I wish I did differently when choosing options, but am still very happy with the car. Original Review: I bought this car after seriously considering a VW GTI, which you can buy at a lower price point. (Note I would have also considered the Audi A3, but no manual transmission was a deal breaker, and the GTI really is the same car with a different appearance.) However this was a 2015 and I was able to get a strong deal (about $6000 below MSRP, otherwise I probably wouldn't have been willing to go for it). After considering the performance benefits, maintenance included, nicer styling, and learning that I would actually pay more for insurance on the VW, I chose the 228i. Compared to the VW, you get a nicer engine with much less/no turbo lag and better handling from 50/50 weight distribution and RWD. Also, in my opinion, this car looks much better than the VW. This is actually my first RWD car, having previously owned a Mazda. In comparison, I enjoy the more upscale interior and quieter cabin. I have the Harmon Kardon audio system and enjoy it very much. I've even had two adults in the back seat and consider the space reasonable for this size coupe, but it is certainly easier to get in and out of the back seat of a sedan. The front seats are sufficiently roomy and comfortable, and I have been impressed by the visibility as I have less of a blind spot than I did in my Mazda. Regarding driving feel, I will say in my first few weeks, I missed my Mazda's tight steering feedback and the BMW gearbox took a little adjusting for me. In contrast, in a test drive, I felt the VW gearbox was quite smooth and easy to get used to. Now that I have had some time in the car, I feel accustomed to the gearbox. The BMW ride is quieter and comfortable, but with 18" wheels, some of the larger expansion joints can become more noticeable. I've been impressed by the mileage that I've been getting so far. I have been averaging 31 mpg driving gently and using the ECO PRO mode often. Acceleration is sluggish in ECO PRO, but there is certainly no reason not to use it when cruising on the highway. Switching between the modes is very easy beside the shifter. Sport mode makes awakens a totally different personality of more torque and faster throttle response. I opted for the M-Sport suspension, so that gets activated in sport mode as well - truly fun to drive. My driving is mostly highway with about 20% side roads/city. The auto shut-off feature, which is an annoyance to some, is something I appreciate when stopped for a while. The engine starts right up as soon as I depress the clutch and if I don't want the engine to shut off, it is easy to disable or hold off for a moment by keeping the clutch depressed. Last, BMW comes with regenerative breaking, which also contributes to fuel savings. These features and some other subtleties in the BMW come standard, but are not available in many other cars. In the end, I have a feeling I am getting better fuel economy than I would be able to in the VW. Overall, I am very happy with my purchase (despite some hiccups with the dealer experience, but that has never been smooth for me). I'll note that BMW's options and packages can make things confusing for the buyer as there are so many configurations, and some things that should come standard on an upscale vehicle don't. For me, the overall rating is between 4 and 5 stars due to the things that BMW nickel and dimes you for (such as key-less entry and Bluetooth on the 2015) and an infotainment system that could be a little more streamlined, although I have gotten used to it and do like it. If you do your research, you can spec out a great car. I plan on enjoying mine for years to come, and am looking forward to completing the break-in period.
A really fun driving experience
Got this as my first car after college graduation, which probably wasn't the most sound financial decision, but its worth every dollar. The point is the car is small, which results in better overall handling. You can throw it into sport mode, toss this car around and it will hold. With the M sport package you get a tightened up suspension which makes it that much more fun. In terms of technology, the infotainment system / navigation is on point. Quite possibly the best navigation system out of all the german brands, which speaks to BMW's design model. The one con is the tires. I don't know who approved run flats as standard on the East Coast, but it was a poor decision, as I've gone through countless tires because of rough roads and potholes. Not sure what tires are standard for the MY17 cars. Otherwise one of the most fun rides I will ever own.
Great Drivers Car
My 228i is a six-speed manual transmission. Great for getting that sporty-car feeling. Plus, the shifting is easy and the gas mileage is great (26 city; 35 highway). The ride, on COMFORT is very smooth. Select SPORT and it firms-up a little. The seats are VERY comfortable. It is a little clumsy to get out of the car. You sort of have to climb up and out. Definitely a younger persons car ( I was 73 when I bought the car). BMW service has been good. I have had ZERO problems in the 1 1/2 years I have owned the car. Mine is an M-Sport model. A little sportier than the standard 228i. It has the Track Handling Package. Brake dust is significant and requires weekly cleaning of the wheels. But, this is a really fun, comfortable car to drive. Driving it is always fun, especially with the manual transmission.
Just bought a 2015 BMW 228i coupe
Update May 2020 - No changes to my previous review. I still love the car. Nothing much to report except the passenger side door unlock (via the touch sensitive handle) doesn't work 100% of the time in really cold weather. Something about a misrouted cable in the door. But the door can always be unlocked using the remote or the inside unlock button. It's a minor issue and not worth opening up the door to fix it. Replacing the cabin air filter is a bit of a pain, but can be done in about 10 minutes w/ a small torx driver and some patience. Still hate the run-flat Continental tires, but they are wearing very well and handle well. Just getting a bit noisier as they age. Looking forward to a simple BF Goodrich tire. The iDrive interface and navigation systems are excellent. A bit of a learning curve, but once you figure it out it's the best system out there. My Nissan's navigation system is SOOO bad it's nice to see somebody do it right. My Mineral White over Terracotta leather 228i is loaded with features and the performance of the car with the 8 speed automatic transmission and 2.0L turbo 4 cylinder is outstanding. It has the standard 17 inch wheels and Continental run-flat tires, but I will replace the run-flats with standard tires when they wear out to improve ride quality even more. You can drive the car hard and sporty or smooth and comfortable. The 228i offers refined ride quality, luxurious and quiet interior, powerful and efficient powertrain, great looks, small size, amazing technology, and excellent handling! -Update November 2019 - The 228i is a real gem of a car! I've taken a couple of long road trips and it's a very comfortable highway cruiser. It's also the perfect car for weekend jaunts and errands. The handling and ride comfort remain exceptional and while more power might be fun, the 2.0 liter turbo has plenty for me. The motor can sound a bit harsh on start-up, but it settles down after a bit of driving. The ZF 8 speed automatic transmission remains smooth and confident, but can be a bit jumpy on the one-two shift in slow early morning commute traffic before it warms up. But that's picking at nits, the 228i is definitely the best car I've ever owned (beating out a wonderful Honda Accord EX-L V6 that I bought new back in 2000). Although the seats are comfortable, If I were to buy another BMW, I think I might look for one w/ the sport seats to gain additional lumbar support, increased side bolsters and the extendable thigh support. Somewhat surprisingly, I'm amazed at the usability of the BMW navigation system and iDrive interface. The navigation maps are VERY detailed and the iDrive interface reduces driver distraction considerably. People also pan the tacked on appearance of the display screen, but up on top of the dash is much better than looking down and away from traffic/roads. We have used the BMW's navigation system to discover TONS of otherwise unknown local scenic back roads and navigate tricky urban environments. Compared to the essentially unusable touch screen interface in my Nissan Rogue SL, the BMW iDrive system is a dream to use. The iDrive control of other features is also very efficient once you get used to it.
Fun and thrifty to own
This has been a fun car to drive. Very quick. Handles like it is on rails. Great on gas in eco mode and in a standard mode of driving. When you put your foot down both turbos quickly come on board and your pushed to the back of the seat without any torque steer and only a slight raise of the front end. This car has been a pleasure to own.
