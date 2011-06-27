Used 2009 BMW 1 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

Not Quite Excellent Yet kjgood , 05/13/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Was forced by need, availability, and good price, to "settle" for the Steptronic instead of the manual; not sure it was the best choice. Great power, but no limited slip diff makes wheels pin far too easily. Both auto trans and traction control have various "modes" but not convinced any of them are ideal. Handling limited by crappy RFT OE tires. Exterior design is good from some angles but awkward from others. Excellent top; quiet when up, and retracts neatly. Interior handsome. Rides much better than my previous Honda S2K, but doesn't handle as well (not surprising). Too many creaks and rattles for a car in this class, mostly around tops of windows when top is up. Fuel mileage is poor. Report Abuse

A fantastic convertible! BostonDriver , 06/01/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This was my first convertible, and I couldn't have been happier. Before purchasing this car, we looked into and/or test drove the Lexus IS (convertible coming soon), Audi A4, and Volkswagen Eos. Nothing was as attractive as the BMW. We test-drove both the 135i and 128i convertibles and decided on the 128i because it was cheaper, had a softer suspension, and was more than fast enough. The handling is fantastic, and the car feels very responsive, nimble, surefooted, fast, and comfortable. It looks beautiful in jet black, sporty but elegant, classy but youthful. It is absolutely worth it. It is hard to find faults with this car. Report Abuse

BMW buyer beware projectnurse , 06/24/2012 8 of 9 people found this review helpful We leased a 2009 135i convertible and just turned it in. This car had many problems over the 3 years and BMW did not meet our expectations in the service department. We had to take the car back twice for every issue we had and there we many. It was not ever fixed the first time even on a recall issue. Additionally, when we returned it with 12,000 miles after 3 years they charged us $600 for new tires on the rear of the car. The explanation was that because this car is a "sports model" the tires only last 12-15,000 miles. If you lease a BMW this means you will have to replace the tires at least 3 times during your 3 year lease if you drive it all the miles allotted. Report Abuse

Puts Fun In Every Day Stan , 03/27/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Traded my 2002 911 Targa, without any sacrifice in performance or comfort, and with much greater practicality. This is a terrific car! Simple, elegant, fast, safe and distinctive. Everything works just as you want it to. And every time you step on the gas or go into a quick turn, you're reminded why you bought it. Report Abuse