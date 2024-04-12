Skip to main content
Top-Rated used small SUVs and crossovers

    Editor, CarMax
    Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

If you've spent the last few years in a compact car and you're feeling the need for an upgrade, a small SUV might be perfect for you. They offer increased cargo and passenger space without a big trade-off in fuel economy, and the prices are reasonable when you consider their capability. They're great for folks looking to downsize from larger vehicles too. Here are a few of our top picks.

1.Used Kia Sorento

The Kia Sorento was fully redesigned for 2021 and the South Korean SUV hardly resembles its predecessor. The Sorento is a three-row SUV packed with standard features, an easy-to-use infotainment system, and a sleek design both inside and out. It is a marked improvement over the previous-generation Sorento, with a great mix of high quality, practicality and performance (as long as you get the available turbocharged engine).

Average 2021 transaction price: $29,627
Savings vs. new: $3,350
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 3.4 (out of 5)
Used Kia Sorento years for this generation: First year of generation

2. Used Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V has long been one of our favorite small SUVs because of its mix of practicality, value and comfort. The 2021 Honda CR-V has plenty of room for cargo, whether it's for a weekend camping trip or the family's luggage. It falls short of some competitors in towing capacity, and the touchscreen infotainment can be a pain to use. But the CR-V's roomy interior, impressive fuel economy and surprisingly zippy acceleration make it a compelling choice.

Average 2021 transaction price: $27,160
Savings vs. new: $3,363
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.1 (out of 5)
Used Honda CR-V years for this generation: 2020 Honda CR-V, 2019 Honda CR-V, 2018 Honda CR-V, 2017 Honda CR-V

3. Used Mazda CX-5

The Mazda CX-5 is a luxury-lite small SUV that delivers the practicality required of a crossover but with a sleeker, more appealing package. The premium interior is a step up from the likes of the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V, and the CX-5 handles corners quite well given its size. The 2021 CX-5 received a midcycle refresh, introducing a larger touchscreen with a new infotainment system and a smartphone app that allows you to control some of its features. The CX-5 rides a little bit stiffer than some of its competitors, a trade-off for its sporty handling.

Average 2021 transaction price: $25,628
Savings vs. new: $3.973
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.4 (out of 5)
Used Mazda CX-5 years for this generation: 2020 Mazda CX-5, 2019 Mazda CX-5, 2018 Mazda CX-5, 2017 Mazda CX-5

4. Used Mazda CX-30

Like the Mazda CX-5 but want something a little smaller and more budget-friendly? The CX-30 is the extra-small SUV in Mazda's lineup, offering the refinement and sporty handling of a Mazda in a smaller package. The CX-30 comes standard with many advanced driver aids, and its interior reflects Mazda's premium status. In 2021, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto became standard equipment for the CX-30, and a turbocharged engine was added to the lineup. Look for "Turbo" in the trim name if you want the optional engine's extra power and performance.

Average 2021 Mazda CX-30 transaction price: $21,705
Savings vs. new: $3,749
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.1 (out of 5)
Used Mazda CX-30 years for this generation: 2020 Mazda CX-30

5. Used Subaru Forester

The Subaru Forester is a great pick if you plan on taking advantage of its rugged capability. The Forester, like all Subarus, comes standard with all-wheel drive. Its better-than-average ground clearance makes it a great SUV if you intend to do some light off-roading. It's not a Jeep Wrangler rival, so don't expect it to tackle big boulders, but if you want an SUV that can haul your family and your gear to a campsite well off the beaten path, the Forester will oblige. Its engine is a bit lackluster and its towing capacity is on the low side, but its practicality and wide array of standard advanced driver aids make it a compelling pick.

Average 2021 transaction price: $27,233
Savings vs. new: $2,235
Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.3 (out of 5)
Used Subaru Forester years for this generation: 2020 Subaru Forester, 2019 Subaru Forester

