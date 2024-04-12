The Kia Sorento was fully redesigned for 2021 and the South Korean SUV hardly resembles its predecessor. The Sorento is a three-row SUV packed with standard features, an easy-to-use infotainment system, and a sleek design both inside and out. It is a marked improvement over the previous-generation Sorento, with a great mix of high quality, practicality and performance (as long as you get the available turbocharged engine).

Average 2021 transaction price: $29,627

Savings vs. new: $3,350

Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

Average consumer rating (2021): 3.4 (out of 5)

Used Kia Sorento years for this generation: First year of generation