If you've spent the last few years in a compact car and you're feeling the need for an upgrade, a small SUV might be perfect for you. They offer increased cargo and passenger space without a big trade-off in fuel economy, and the prices are reasonable when you consider their capability. They're great for folks looking to downsize from larger vehicles too. Here are a few of our top picks.
Best Used Small SUVs
Top-Rated used small SUVs and crossovers
The Kia Sorento was fully redesigned for 2021 and the South Korean SUV hardly resembles its predecessor. The Sorento is a three-row SUV packed with standard features, an easy-to-use infotainment system, and a sleek design both inside and out. It is a marked improvement over the previous-generation Sorento, with a great mix of high quality, practicality and performance (as long as you get the available turbocharged engine).
Average 2021 transaction price: $29,627
Savings vs. new: $3,350
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 3.4 (out of 5)
Used Kia Sorento years for this generation: First year of generation
2. Used Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V has long been one of our favorite small SUVs because of its mix of practicality, value and comfort. The 2021 Honda CR-V has plenty of room for cargo, whether it's for a weekend camping trip or the family's luggage. It falls short of some competitors in towing capacity, and the touchscreen infotainment can be a pain to use. But the CR-V's roomy interior, impressive fuel economy and surprisingly zippy acceleration make it a compelling choice.
Average 2021 transaction price: $27,160
Savings vs. new: $3,363
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.1 (out of 5)
Used Honda CR-V years for this generation: 2020 Honda CR-V, 2019 Honda CR-V, 2018 Honda CR-V, 2017 Honda CR-V
3. Used Mazda CX-5
The Mazda CX-5 is a luxury-lite small SUV that delivers the practicality required of a crossover but with a sleeker, more appealing package. The premium interior is a step up from the likes of the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V, and the CX-5 handles corners quite well given its size. The 2021 CX-5 received a midcycle refresh, introducing a larger touchscreen with a new infotainment system and a smartphone app that allows you to control some of its features. The CX-5 rides a little bit stiffer than some of its competitors, a trade-off for its sporty handling.
Average 2021 transaction price: $25,628
Savings vs. new: $3.973
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.4 (out of 5)
Used Mazda CX-5 years for this generation: 2020 Mazda CX-5, 2019 Mazda CX-5, 2018 Mazda CX-5, 2017 Mazda CX-5
4. Used Mazda CX-30
Like the Mazda CX-5 but want something a little smaller and more budget-friendly? The CX-30 is the extra-small SUV in Mazda's lineup, offering the refinement and sporty handling of a Mazda in a smaller package. The CX-30 comes standard with many advanced driver aids, and its interior reflects Mazda's premium status. In 2021, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto became standard equipment for the CX-30, and a turbocharged engine was added to the lineup. Look for "Turbo" in the trim name if you want the optional engine's extra power and performance.
Average 2021 Mazda CX-30 transaction price: $21,705
Savings vs. new: $3,749
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.1 (out of 5)
Used Mazda CX-30 years for this generation: 2020 Mazda CX-30
5. Used Subaru Forester
The Subaru Forester is a great pick if you plan on taking advantage of its rugged capability. The Forester, like all Subarus, comes standard with all-wheel drive. Its better-than-average ground clearance makes it a great SUV if you intend to do some light off-roading. It's not a Jeep Wrangler rival, so don't expect it to tackle big boulders, but if you want an SUV that can haul your family and your gear to a campsite well off the beaten path, the Forester will oblige. Its engine is a bit lackluster and its towing capacity is on the low side, but its practicality and wide array of standard advanced driver aids make it a compelling pick.
Average 2021 transaction price: $27,233
Savings vs. new: $2,235
Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.3 (out of 5)
Used Subaru Forester years for this generation: 2020 Subaru Forester, 2019 Subaru Forester