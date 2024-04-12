The Kia Telluride, following its 2020 introduction, is one of our favorite SUVs thanks to its combination of practicality, style and value. It's a three-row SUV that can comfortably seat seven passengers (eight if you get a second-row bench seat instead of captain's chairs) and carry their gear. Seat comfort and ride quality are impressive, making the Telluride an excellent road trip vehicle. Folding down the third row gives you access to an enormous storage space, and the SUV can tow up to 5,000 pounds when properly equipped. Storage for small items isn't quite as good as it is in competitors, and the fuel economy (EPA-estimated 21 mpg combined) is also a bit below average.

Average 2021 transaction price: $34,128

Savings vs. new: $2,814

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)

Average consumer rating (2021): 4.0 (out of 5)

Used Kia Telluride years for this generation: 2020 Kia Telluride