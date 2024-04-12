When small SUVs just feel a bit too small, a midsize SUV is just what the doctor ordered. This segment covers a wide range of vehicles, from relatively sporty rigs to lumbering family haulers that compete with minivans. Some midsize SUVs are simply larger than their compact brethren, offering more space in a similar five-passenger configuration, while others provide massive three-row cabins with seven- or eight-passenger seating. They may sacrifice a bit of fuel economy, but midsizers boast extra power, space and even luxury. Here are our favorites.
Best Used Midsize SUVs
Top-rated used midsize SUVs and crossovers
The Kia Telluride, following its 2020 introduction, is one of our favorite SUVs thanks to its combination of practicality, style and value. It's a three-row SUV that can comfortably seat seven passengers (eight if you get a second-row bench seat instead of captain's chairs) and carry their gear. Seat comfort and ride quality are impressive, making the Telluride an excellent road trip vehicle. Folding down the third row gives you access to an enormous storage space, and the SUV can tow up to 5,000 pounds when properly equipped. Storage for small items isn't quite as good as it is in competitors, and the fuel economy (EPA-estimated 21 mpg combined) is also a bit below average.
Average 2021 transaction price: $34,128
Savings vs. new: $2,814
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.0 (out of 5)
Used Kia Telluride years for this generation: 2020 Kia Telluride
2. Used Hyundai Palisade
The Hyundai Palisade immediately grabbed our attention when it debuted in 2020. The Palisade is a seven- or eight-passenger SUV that can comfortably seat adults in all three rows, like its corporate cousin the Kia Telluride. And like the Telluride, the Palisade has a smooth ride, accommodating seats, and plenty of room for all your gear. Many advanced driver aids, like adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking, come standard on the Palisade. And while it's no luxury vehicle, you'll likely be impressed at the level of refinement inside the cabin. Handling is one of the Palisade's few weaknesses; you can feel its size when making sharp turns or tackling curvy roads at speed.
Average 2021 transaction price: $34,525
Savings vs. new: $2,530
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.2 (out of 5)
Used Hyundai Palisade years for this generation: 2020 Hyundai Palisade
3. Used Honda Pilot
The Pilot is Honda's largest SUV, capable of seating eight when properly equipped. The third row is roomy enough for adults, but getting back there can be a bit more challenging than in competitors like the Kia Telluride. The Pilot is reasonably fuel-efficient at an EPA-estimated 22 mpg combined, and it's capable of hauling loads of cargo, though not quite as much as some competitors. Its interior storage is impressive, though, with many areas to stash small items. The load floor of the trunk is at an accessible height for most shoppers, and there's even some storage space available underneath it. Its ground clearance is a bit less than the CR-V (7.3 inches vs. 7.8 inches), but the Pilot still has that command seating position SUV customers want.
Average 2021 transaction price: $31,915
Savings vs. new: $5,530
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 3.9 (out of 5)
Used Honda Pilot years for this generation: 2020 Honda Pilot, 2019 Honda Pilot, 2018 Honda Pilot, 2017 Honda Pilot, 2016 Honda Pilot
4. Used Volkswagen Atlas
The Volkswagen Atlas received some styling updates for 2021, including redesigned headlights, bumpers and taillights. A new steering wheel was added, too. But the Atlas' biggest drawback, its uninspiring engine lineup, remained the same. If you can look past the lackluster acceleration, there's a lot to like about the Atlas. It's roomy enough to seat adults in all three rows, there's a lot of storage available, and it strikes the right balance between sporty handling and on-road comfort. The interior, in addition to being spacious, features a simple design that should age nicely, although some might wish for nicer materials.
Average 2021 transaction price: $28,481
Savings vs. new: $5,726
Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 3.3 (out of 5)
Used Volkswagen Atlas years for this generation: 2020 Volkswagen Atlas, 2019 Volkswagen Atlas, 2018 Volkswagen Atlas
5. Used Toyota Highlander
The Toyota Highlander, redesigned in 2020, is an extremely easy SUV to get along with. Its fuel economy beats most of the competition, on-road comfort is terrific and visibility is excellent. But the third row is cumbersome to access and only suitable for kids. And cargo space behind the third row is smaller than competitors, meaning the optimal configuration of the Highlander is with the back row folded down. The 2021 Highlander comes standard with a V6 engine that's surprisingly peppy. It's no sports car, but you'll be impressed by how quickly the SUV gets up to freeway speeds.
Average 2021 transaction price: $35,497
Savings vs. new: $5,146
Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 3.7 (out of 5)
Used Toyota Highlander years for this generation: 2020 Toyota Highlander