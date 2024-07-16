Most Reliable Used Cars Under $15,000

Let us help you find a reliable used car within your budget

  • written by
    Correspondent
    Kyle Hyatt has been working as an automotive journalist since 2017. In that time he's written over 3,000 car-related articles as well as tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles of both the two and four-wheeled varieties. Kyle is a contributor to Edmunds, and in addition to stints on staff at CNET's Roadshow and Jalopnik, his byline has been featured at Car & Driver, Robb Report, Autoblog, Motor Trend, The Drive and Ars Technica. When he's not busy writing, he's usually out enjoying his 2003 Porsche 911 or working to finish his custom 1969 Honda CB350 twin project sometime before the next ice age.

Based on our criteria, the Toyota Prius C is the most reliable used car you can buy on a tight budget. That said, we realize that this vehicle may not fit everyone's needs, which is why we gathered a list of the most reliable cars, trucks and SUVs available for under $15,000. The list was curated based on Consumer Reports owner survey data, reliability ratings from RepairPal, and Edmunds consumer reviews. We've kept our picks to less than 15 years old in most cases to maximize factors such as repairability, parts availability, and safety.

Note: We can't guarantee that every vehicle on this list will be 100% reliable in the real world, as several factors can affect reliability, such as the maintenance history, style of driving, mileage and overall age. But this list does give you a better starting point than most since there are hundreds of vehicles out there to choose from. The older in model years you search, the less expensive the vehicle is likely to be; however, time does take a toll on certain parts regardless of how well the vehicle was kept. We recommend getting a prepurchase inspection from a qualified mechanic if possible.

Most reliable used car under $10,000: 2014-2016 Mazda 3

Mazda's compact cutie has a lot going for it. It's handsome and fun to drive, and it gets great gas mileage. It's also proven to be both affordable and dependable on the used market. A large part of that likely comes down to a combination of an under-stressed powertrain and good old-fashioned Japanese engineering.

Consumer reviews: 4.4 out of 5
RepairPal reliability score: 4 out of 5

Most reliable used SUV under $10,000: 2012-2015 Toyota RAV4

You knew that a Toyota RAV4 was going to end up somewhere on this list of most reliable cars. Toyota's brand is built on reliability and the compact RAV4 exemplifies that. We recommend going with the fourth-generation RAV4, which came out in 2012, for the best bang-for-your-buck experience. It offers great engines, excellent build quality, and enough modern convenience features to make daily driving pleasant if not exciting.

Consumer reviews: 4.1 out of 5
RepairPal reliability score: 4.5 out of 5

Most reliable used compact car under $15,000: 2012-2019 Toyota Prius C

The Prius has become so common on our roads that it's nearly invisible, and that so many of Priuses are older vehicles really says something about their longevity. With that in mind, our best bet for a reliable compact under $15K is none other than the Toyota Prius C. The Prius C debuted for the 2012 model year and had a ton in common with its larger siblings, the Prius and Prius V. What it didn't share was those models' footprint making the C even easier to live within a city and returning slightly better fuel mileage.

Consumer reviews: 4.6 out of 5
RepairPal reliability score: 4.5 out of 5

Most reliable used midsize car under $15,000: 2013-2017 Honda Accord

Honda's reliability, longevity and resale values are legendary, and that's for good reason. The Accord is a solidly built sedan with one of the best four-cylinder engines ever made, plus it offers excellent fuel economy, plenty of room inside, and low running costs. Accords are ubiquitous, which works to your advantage when shopping for a used one. A budget of $15,000 should give you plenty of options to choose from.

Consumer reviews: 4.4 out of 5
RepairPal reliability score: 4.5 out of 5

Most reliable used luxury car under $15,000: 2012-2015 Lexus ES 350

Some things are just facts of life. Water is wet, the sky is often blue, and Lexus makes reliable, long-lived luxury cars. The ES may not be exciting, but it has a lot to offer. Lexus build quality is the benchmark for carmakers around the world, and the excellent material quality tends to hold up to the test of time. The styling of the sixth-generation ES is a little polarizing as it marked the introduction of the “spindle grille” to the model, but it's much more restrained here than later on. This one is hard to beat.

Consumer reviews: 4.5 out of 5
RepairPal reliability score: 4.5 out of 5

Most reliable used compact SUV under $15,000: 2012-2016 Honda CR-V

The fourth-generation CR-V might not win you over with its looks, but it represents Honda flexing its practical car-making muscle to the utmost. Not only is the 2012-2016 CR-V practical, efficient and inexpensive to run, but it's a Honda, so it will run practically forever with regular maintenance.

Consumer reviews: 4.1 out of 5
RepairPal reliability score: 4.5 out of 5

Most reliable used midsize SUV under $15,000: 2014-2019 Toyota Highlander

The 2014 model year marked the introduction of Toyota's third-generation Highlander. This family-friendly soft-roader proved to be wildly popular with consumers and remains so on the used market thanks to ample space; hard-wearing, kid-friendly interiors; reasonably frugal drivetrains; and excellent reliability. Resale values on these are strong, so the sub-$15K market isn't quite as thick as with other models, but it's worth waiting for.

Consumer reviews: 4 out of 5
RepairPal reliability score: 4 out of 5

Most reliable used luxury SUV under $15,000: 2012-2014 Volvo XC90

European brands, particularly luxury brands, don't necessarily have great reputations for reliability but there's an exception to every rule, and in this case, it's the first-generation Volvo XC90 SUV. This model was in production for over a decade with a handful of face-lifts to keep it relevant and that means that by the final iteration of the XC90, Volvo had it pretty well dialed in. The five-cylinder and six-cylinder drivetrains were well engineered and relatively problem-free. The interiors are extremely comfortable, and while the exterior might not be the most fashionable on the block, it still looks pretty good in 2024.

Consumer reviews: 4.3 out of 5
RepairPal reliability score: 3.5 out of 5

Most reliable used midsize truck: 2015-2019 Toyota Tacoma

The Toyota Tacoma is a workhorse. It's sort of like the alligator of the midsize truck world in that Toyota got it so right that the changes to it over the years have been minimal. Sure, it's underpowered and gets less-than-stellar fuel economy, but it's going to get you to work every morning and take whatever you can throw at it on the weekend. The Tacoma is still the midsize truck benchmark for a reason.

Consumer reviews: 3.7 out of 5
RepairPal reliability score: 4 out of 5

Most reliable used full-size truck: 2014-2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

A full-size truck needs to be a lot of things, but dependable is right at the top of the list. With a fully boxed frame, an excellent array of V8 engines, nice interior appointments, and styling cribbed from the much-beloved square-body pickups of the 1970s and '80s, the third-generation Silverado 1500 is one heck of a half-ton truck. These trucks are still seen all over, wherever people are working hard, and their popularity means it's easy to find one with the features you need on the used market.

Consumer reviews: 3.5 out of 5
RepairPal reliability score: 3.5 out of 5