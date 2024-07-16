Most Reliable Used Cars Under $15,000

Based on our criteria, the Toyota Prius C is the most reliable used car you can buy on a tight budget. That said, we realize that this vehicle may not fit everyone's needs, which is why we gathered a list of the most reliable cars, trucks and SUVs available for under $15,000. The list was curated based on Consumer Reports owner survey data, reliability ratings from RepairPal, and Edmunds consumer reviews. We've kept our picks to less than 15 years old in most cases to maximize factors such as repairability, parts availability, and safety.

If you're looking for a list of vehicles that are a bit more modern, take a look at our Most Reliable Trucks, Most Reliable Used SUVs and Most Reliable Cars stories.

Note: We can't guarantee that every vehicle on this list will be 100% reliable in the real world, as several factors can affect reliability, such as the maintenance history, style of driving, mileage and overall age. But this list does give you a better starting point than most since there are hundreds of vehicles out there to choose from. The older in model years you search, the less expensive the vehicle is likely to be; however, time does take a toll on certain parts regardless of how well the vehicle was kept. We recommend getting a prepurchase inspection from a qualified mechanic if possible.

Most reliable used car under $10,000: 2014-2016 Mazda 3