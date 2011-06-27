Skip to main content
2022 Bentley Flying Spur V8 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Flying Spur
Overview
Starting MSRP
$204,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/476.0 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower542 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque568 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,433 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Polished Alloy Wheel +$20,950
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Dark Grey Painted and Bright Machined Alloy Wheel +$20,295
Touring Specification +$8,640
Mood Lighting Specification +$2,595
Flying Spur Blackline Specification +$4,830
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheel +$18,320
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Black Painted Wheel - Exclusive to Flying Spur Blackline +$19,615
Styling Specification +$12,245
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Black Painted and Bright Machined Wheel +$20,695
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
650 watts stereo outputyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
automatic parking assistyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
extended cabin heatingyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Bentley Rear Entertainment +$2,670
Bang & Olufsen for Bentley +$7,210
Deep Pile Overmats - Front and Rear +$615
Semi-Aniline Leather to Seat Inserts +$3,550
Bentley Keybox +$475
Personalised Illuminated Sill Panel (Front Only) +$3,360
Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats +$345
Naim for Bentley +$8,970
Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rear +$1,300
Bentley Sill and Personalised Treadplate +$1,785
Personalised Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line) +$2,565
Inductive Phone Charger (Rear) +$390
Inductive Phone Charger +$390
Bentley Rotating Display +$6,490
Personalised Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line) +$2,565
Mood Lighting Specification w/Personalised Treadplates +$4,375
Smoker's Specification +$645
Refrigerated Bottle Cooler +$2,465
Sports Pedals +$635
Decorative Insert for Front Console - Cotes de Geneve +$2,495
Chrome Pinstripe to Fascia and Door Waistrails +$1,660
Veneered Picnic Tables +$5,525
Embroidered Bentley Emblems +$880
Piano Veneer - Rear Doors +$2,690
Contrast Seatbelts - by Mulliner +$885
Contrast Stitching +$2,630
Piano Veneer (inc. Rear) +$10,095
Hand Cross Stitching - by Mulliner +$5,210
3D Wood Rear Door Inserts +$13,400
Full Length Centre Console (4 Seat Configuration) +$4,435
Heated, Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Indented Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel +$815
Contrast Hand Cross Stitching w/Contrast Stitching +$3,360
Heated, Duo-Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel +$1,145
Loose Cushions (Leather & Alcantara) +$1,685
Contrast Stitching and Seat Piping +$3,645
Cross Banding to Fascia and Waistrails (inc. Rear) +$8,075
Heated, Single-Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel +$550
Accent Colour Binding to Overmats (Front & Rear) +$2,690
Heated, Duo-Tone, 3 Spoke, Indented Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel +$1,415
Alternative Seat Quilting +$3,360
Console Veneer +$2,690
Grand Black Switched to Upper Fascia & Waistrails +$3,360
Second Veneer to Lower Fasia Waistrails & Console +$4,035
Bespoke Presentation Key Box +$2,015
Personalised Overlays +$5,380
Stone Veneer +$6,730
Open Pore Veneer +$4,035
Pinstripe Veneer to Console +$4,710
Mulliner Overmats (Front & Rear) +$3,360
Personalised Embroidery - to Seatbacks +$4,035
Bespoke Treadplate Plaques +$3,360
Personalised Welcome Lamps +$20,195
Personalised Illuminated Sill Panel (Front & Rear) +$5,380
Main Hide - Bespoke Colour +$16,155
Alcantara Seat Bolsters and Door Inserts +$4,035
Hide - Standard Level 3 +$3,030
Hide - Standard Level 5 +$4,035
Hide - Standard Level 1 +$1,685
Hide - Extended Level 5 +$11,440
Hide - Extended Level 1 +$3,705
Hide - Extended Level 3 +$6,730
Piano Veneer +$7,600
Alcantara Steering Wheel Rim and Gear Lever +$2,015
Lambswool Rugs to Front and Rear - Bespoke Colour +$7,535
Contrast Steering Wheel and Gearlever - Extended Colour +$2,015
Honeycomb Style Stitching to Steering Wheel +$2,690
Piping to Seats Alternate Colour +$1,340
Cross Banding to Fascia and Waistrails +$6,055
Embroidery Bespoke Colour +$10,095
Embroidery Alternate Colour +$1,340
Contrast Steering Wheel and Gearlever +$1,340
LED Welcome Lamps +$1,120
Veneered Rear Door Panels +$2,425
Diamond Knurling +$2,990
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
24 -way power driver seatyes
24 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
dual ventilationyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room43.0 in.
Exterior Options
Painted Carbon Fibre Bodykit - Gloss +$10,660
Painted Carbon Fibre Bodykit - Satin +$13,330
Carbon Fibre Bodykit - Accent Pinstripe +$14,660
Heated Windshield +$820
Illuminated Flying B Radiator Mascot - Black Gloss +$4,960
Illuminated Flying B Radiator Mascot - Bright Polished Stainless Steel +$4,565
21" Ten Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Dark Grey Painted and Bright Machined +$5,600
Extended Range - Solid and Metallic +$6,275
21" Ten Twin-Spoke Wheel - Polished +$6,255
Mulliner Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes +$18,135
Colour Specification +$2,735
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grille +$1,320
Standard Brakes w/Red Painted Calipers +$1,705
Mulliner Range - Satin +$31,235
Paint Protection +$3,700
Panoramic Glass Tilt and Slide Sunroof w/Twin Blinds and Vanity Mirrors +$3,405
Bright Chromed Matrix Grille behind Vertical Vanes +$1,320
Mulliner Range - Solid and Metallic +$7,660
Mulliner Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic +$11,040
Mulliner Personal Commssion - Satin +$35,605
Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes +$13,760
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,137 lbs.
Gross weight6,570 lbs.
Height58.4 in.
Length209.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,433 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors87.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.9 in.
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Wheel base125.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Satin by Mulliner
  • White Sand by Mulliner
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Snow Quartz (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Patina
  • Old English White (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Light Sapphire by Mulliner
  • Light Windsor Blue by Mulliner
  • Kingfisher - by Mulliner
  • Anthracite Satin by Mulliner
  • Marlin
  • Black Sapphire
  • Royal Ebony by Mulliner
  • Spectre
  • Storm Grey by Mulliner
  • Titan Grey
  • Windsor Blue
  • Thunder
  • Silverlake
  • Sequin Blue
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Meteor
  • Peacock
  • Portofino
  • Neptune
  • Oxford Blue (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Blue Crystal
  • Fountain Blue
  • Jetstream II
  • Apple Green
  • Alpine Green
  • Radium by Mulliner
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Black Velvet
  • Azure Purple
  • Viridian by Mulliner
  • Verdant
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Barnato (Solid)
  • Khamun by Mulliner
  • Havana
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Anthracite
  • Bentayga Bronze
  • Arabica
  • Camel - by Mulliner
  • Brodgar
  • Bronze
  • Black Crystal
  • Onyx
  • Rose Gold
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Orange Flame
  • Light Gazelle - by Mulliner
  • Sunburst Gold - by Mulliner
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Julep by Mulliner
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Monaco Yellow (Solid)
  • Silver Storm - by Mulliner
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Arctica (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Tungsten
  • Silver Tempest
  • Magenta
  • Dragon Red II
  • Damson
  • Claret by Mulliner
  • Breeze by Mulliner
  • St James' Red (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Cricket Ball
  • Candy Red by Mulliner
  • Burgundy
  • Magnetic
  • Light Grey Satin by Mulliner
  • Ice
  • Hallmark
  • Silver Frost by Mulliner
  • Moonbeam
  • Granite
  • Extreme Silver Satin by Mulliner
  • Extreme Silver
  • Cambrian Grey
Interior Colors
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Cricket Ball, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
295/40R Y tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
