2022 Bentley Flying Spur V8 Specs & Features

Exterior Colors

White Satin by Mulliner

White Sand by Mulliner

Special Magnolia (Pearlescent) by Mulliner

Snow Quartz (Pearlescent) by Mulliner

Patina

Old English White (Solid) by Mulliner

Light Sapphire by Mulliner

Light Windsor Blue by Mulliner

Kingfisher - by Mulliner

Anthracite Satin by Mulliner

Marlin

Black Sapphire

Royal Ebony by Mulliner

Spectre

Storm Grey by Mulliner

Titan Grey

Windsor Blue

Thunder

Silverlake

Sequin Blue

Moroccan Blue

Meteor

Peacock

Portofino

Neptune

Oxford Blue (Solid) by Mulliner

Dark Sapphire

Blue Crystal

Fountain Blue

Jetstream II

Apple Green

Alpine Green

Radium by Mulliner

Midnight Emerald

Cumbrian Green

Black Velvet

Azure Purple

Viridian by Mulliner

Verdant

British Racing Green (4) (Solid)

Barnato (Solid)

Khamun by Mulliner

Havana

Dark Cashmere

Beluga (Solid)

Anthracite

Bentayga Bronze

Arabica

Camel - by Mulliner

Brodgar

Bronze

Black Crystal

Onyx

Rose Gold

Pale Brodgar

Orange Flame

Light Gazelle - by Mulliner

Sunburst Gold - by Mulliner

Magnolia (Solid)

Julep by Mulliner

Glacier White (Solid)

Ghost White (Pearlescent) by Mulliner

Monaco Yellow (Solid)

Silver Storm - by Mulliner

Dove Grey (Solid)

Arctica (Solid) by Mulliner

Tungsten

Silver Tempest

Magenta

Dragon Red II

Damson

Claret by Mulliner

Breeze by Mulliner

St James' Red (Pearlescent) by Mulliner

St James' Red (Solid)

Cricket Ball

Candy Red by Mulliner

Burgundy

Magnetic

Light Grey Satin by Mulliner

Ice

Hallmark

Silver Frost by Mulliner

Moonbeam

Granite

Extreme Silver Satin by Mulliner

Extreme Silver

Cambrian Grey