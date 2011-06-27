Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur Sedan Consumer Reviews
A Heavenly Ride!
Happy Mom, 12/28/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful
I have driven many luxury cars, Mercedes, BMW, Maserati, Jaguar, to name a few, but this ride by far, is like no other! On a scale of 1-10 I give it a 12 in comfort and the same for it's impressive look. My only issue is that I'm a tech-lover and it seems to be that even this updated version (I previously owned a 2009) doesn't offer the same technology as, say the Maybach or even a simple Mercedes GL (which I had as a loaner car and appreciated the technology). So I'd say that's the only thing it lacks but otherwise it's one helluva machine!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
