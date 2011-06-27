  1. Home
Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC Convertible Consumer Reviews

Stunning. My 5th bentley since 1955

Ray, 09/07/2017
2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A)
Be prepared for pure bliss! Not one problem in nearly 12 years!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
GTC Bentley Quality Sinking Like Benz

John Lander, 01/25/2008
This vehicle has a beautiful interior, but that is about all I can say good about it. Handling is reminiscent of my 10 year old Rolls. I thought this car would be much tighter, and squeak free, just not the case. Electronic gremlins, including a very slow downshift automatic transmission. Dealership says "everything is normal". We will now be selling a pretty new car.

The Best

Bodacious Bentley, 02/13/2007
This car is truly amazing. Having come out of Mercedes SL55s and Porsche 911s, I can only say this is an incredible blend of muscle and sheer elegance.

Best of All 3!

jim, 12/25/2007
I've owned a GT, Spur and now the GTC and this is the best of all three. Better drive/ride/handling than the GT and Spur - AND, as of 2008 model, they've eliminated all the kinks/idiosyncs out of the electronics, esp. the phone and nav. system from the earlier models. The GTC is a joy to drive and a head turner. Build quality is better than ever and the sound system, in a word, spectacular. The GTC is, in a word, masterful. Even the Breitling clock is improved!

Disappointed

Travis, 04/16/2010
I just decided to treat myself, and while shopping came across an 07 with 15k miles on it, beautiful car, but the transmission was bothering me by the way it shifted on the test drive. The sales rep swore it was normal, but after driving for the last 33 years, I know what a transmission should feel like. Decided not to get this one, but will continue to look.

