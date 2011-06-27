  1. Home
Used 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Surprisingly Affordable

sebring101, 07/30/2011
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

The dealer made this very easy to buy. Very nice buying experience-I was able to negotiate and pay my price. I was a little dubious about buying this vehicle but when you put your foot on the accelerator and feel the movement the exhilaration is more than rewarding. Handles like a dream. You are in control every step of the way. Plenty of room and easy to adjust settings. Everything is intuitive. You do not need the owner's manual. Nothing is hidden. It is all up front and works like a charm. No MBA required. Comfort is unbelievable. Interior is first class as is the fit and finish. It's a very German car without all the quirkiness and regimentation of a Mercedes. Loose and fluid. Easy.

