Used 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.2
27 reviews
List Price Range
$35,890 - $46,990
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Still good

bobbyo, 07/08/2010
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

I agree with all the positive comments, which you'll note hint at some flaws in the design and operation of the car but do not in any way detract from the experience of owning one. I didn't see much substance in the negative reviews- was it the same guy writing them all? This car is fantastic, fast comfortable and smooth. Garners a lot (repeat, a lot!) of stares and comments. True luxury that mass-produced BMW's and MB's can't begin to match (Mercedes had to come out with the Maybach line to even try). My biggest complaint is the rear seat area, it squeaks rattles and shakes whenever you hit a bump, due to a suspension that is quite active and "vocal" over bumps. Reliability has been great.

Report Abuse

Great Car

SpineGod, 10/31/2006
21 of 22 people found this review helpful

I've had my Flying Spur since April. It is a great car and it is not ubiquitous like all other luxury sedans on the market today. It is fun to drive, has a huge trunk, and accelerates like a sports car. If it had iPod integration, it would be the greatest car ever. That said, I love these new Bentleys. I can't wait to get my Continental GTC.

Report Abuse

After 4 yrs I still LOVE to get behind the wheel..

davidhart, 04/23/2011
27 of 29 people found this review helpful

In my lifetime I've owned some pretty special cars but my Flying Spur is in a class alone and far above any of the others. After 4 yrs. I still anticipate with excitement my next drive. It's a head turner (95 % favorable but a few truly nasty and envious remarks shouted out) and a delight in all ways from remarkable comfort, performance, uncompromising quality of construction and materials, and understated elegance inside and out. The only comment I can make even slightly negative is that I noticed a improvement in ride, quietness, and handling when I changed from the factory-installed Dunlap tires to Michelin Sport A/S Plus 275/35 ZR20's. I feel it's not hyperbole to rate it 5 stars.

Report Abuse

Can afford this car 10 years later

Charles, 08/21/2015
4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A)
17 of 19 people found this review helpful

This is a very special car, not your daily driver. 10 years later exterior quality still better than most new cars, interior good shape but color of wood/leather show slight age but still impressive since it's all leather and wood. Bought it for fun so use it occasionally, feels pretty good paying just 1/3 of the original price with very low miles. Can buy a new LS460 or this10 year old Bentley for around the same price, I'm very happy with my choice especially I'm just half the age of other Bentley drivers =P

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Spur vs. Arange

WJR, 02/18/2007
16 of 19 people found this review helpful

I traded in my Arnage T for the Spur and never looked back. The Spur has everything I wanted (except no MP3 hook-up) in an auto. Although the Arnage T turned more heads (who cares) the Spur outdoes it in every way, especially the interior! The Arnage felt like getting into a space capsule (I'm 6'1") and was in the shop a good amount...the Spur on the other hand, not a hiccup! It delivers flawless performance, comfort and design (although the back end is a bit odd to me). I believe to have finally found that love match between man and machine with the Spur.

Report Abuse
