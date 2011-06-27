Used 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$209,600
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|W12
|Combined MPG
|12
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$209,600
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$209,600
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|10/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|238.0/404.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|12
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$209,600
|Torque
|553 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|Horsepower
|600 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|Valves
|48
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|W12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$209,600
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Rear power adjustable headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$209,600
|Series 51
|yes
|Premium Specification (Lambswool Rug)
|yes
|Premium Specification (Deep Pile Carpet Mats)
|yes
|Seat Ventilation Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$209,600
|300 watts stereo output
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|audio/video remote control remote control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereo
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|Multi-CD located in glove compartment
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$209,600
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$209,600
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$209,600
|Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Headrests
|yes
|Full Length Rear Center Console
|yes
|Boot Carpet to Match Interior (Secondary Hide)
|yes
|Veneered Key Presentation Box
|yes
|Additional Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheel
|yes
|Convenience Specification
|yes
|Lambswool Rugs to Front and Rear
|yes
|"B" Badge Pillar to D Pillar
|yes
|Deep-Pile Carpet Mats w/Hide Binding
|yes
|Mulliner Veneers - Olive Ash
|yes
|Rear Cordless Telephone w/Privacy Handset
|yes
|3-Spoke Single Tone Hide Trimmed Heated Steering Wheel w/Brushed Switch Surround
|yes
|Two Hide Cushions
|yes
|Personalized Treadplate Place (Level I - 4 Door)
|yes
|Dark-Tint Aluminum to Fascia Panels
|yes
|Madrona
|yes
|Dark Stained Burr Walnut
|yes
|Piano Black
|yes
|Contemporary Style Crossbanding to Door Waistrails
|yes
|Chrome Inlay Strip to Door Waistrails
|yes
|Hide Trimmed Gear Paddles
|yes
|Rear Cordless Telephone
|yes
|Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - All Four Headrests
|yes
|4-Spoke Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|4-Spoke Single Tone Heated Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Sapelle Pomelle
|yes
|Valet Key
|yes
|Overmat Contrast Binding
|yes
|Front Cordless Privacy Handset
|yes
|Seat Piping
|yes
|Addtional Contrast Stitching to Seat and Door Inserts
|yes
|Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Fridge/Bottle Cooler
|yes
|Boot Carpet to Match Interior (Main Hide)
|yes
|NAIM for Bentley Premium Audio System
|yes
|Boot Carpet Contrast Binding
|yes
|Rear Seat Entertainment System
|yes
|Seat Belts in Alternative Color
|yes
|3-Spoke Two Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel w/Brushed Switch Surround
|yes
|Fluted Seats and Plain Hide
|yes
|4-Spoke Wood and Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Traditional Style Crossbanding and Inlay
|yes
|Smokers Pack
|yes
|Blue Tint Aluminum to Fascia Panels
|yes
|Additional Contrast Stitching to Seat and Door Inserts and Steering Wheel
|yes
|Birds Eye Maple
|yes
|Veneered Picnic Tables w/Vanity Mirror
|yes
|4-Spoke Two Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Mulliner Veneers - Chestnut
|yes
|Ashtray Lid Plaque
|yes
|Veneered Picnic Tables
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - Two Headrests (Front or Rear)
|yes
|Bright Aluminum to Fascia Panels
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$209,600
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$209,600
|16 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|16 -way power driver seat
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$209,600
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|dual ventilation
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$209,600
|Duo Tone Range
|yes
|Rear View Camera
|yes
|Liquid Metal Paint Range
|yes
|Mulliner Alloy Fuel Filler Cap
|yes
|Personal Commission - Liquid Metal Paint
|yes
|Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologies
|yes
|Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologies
|yes
|20" Multispoke Dark Tint Alloy Speed Wheels
|yes
|Bright Chromed Radiator and Lower Bumper Matrix
|yes
|Electric Glass Solar-Panel Sunroof
|yes
|Single Thick Fine Lines
|yes
|Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologies
|yes
|Speed Exterior Badge
|yes
|Red Brake Calipers
|yes
|Satin Paint Range
|yes
|Personal Commission - Satin Paint
|yes
|Extended Range
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$209,600
|Front track
|63.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|16.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5567 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6482 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.7 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.31 cd.
|Length
|208.3 in.
|Height
|54.6 in.
|EPA interior volume
|118.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|120.7 in.
|Width
|77.8 in.
|Rear track
|63.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$209,600
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$209,600
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|275/35R Z tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|20 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$209,600
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$209,600
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
