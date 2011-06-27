  1. Home
Used 2003 Bentley Arnage Sedan Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Splendid

Tombo, 07/15/2004
The best car ever! So luxurious! The interior as well as the exterior design, is so smooth and beautiful.

Bentley

M Burkhardt, 07/30/2003
Good!! The 2003 Bentley Arnage is the perfect car for anyone seeking quality along with performance. Test-drive the new Bentley, and you will see what I mean!!

Great Car

the_real dude503, 05/04/2003
This Car is so great. The only setback to it is the horrible fuel economy. It is way worse than my Ford Explorer was.

