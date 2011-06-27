Used 2003 Bentley Arnage Sedan Consumer Reviews

Splendid Tombo , 07/15/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The best car ever! So luxurious! The interior as well as the exterior design, is so smooth and beautiful. Report Abuse

Bentley M Burkhardt , 07/30/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Good!! The 2003 Bentley Arnage is the perfect car for anyone seeking quality along with performance. Test-drive the new Bentley, and you will see what I mean!! Report Abuse