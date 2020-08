Used 2003 Bentley Arnage for Sale Near Me

A to Z Autosports - Madison / Wisconsin

Bentley Arnage T Gorgeous Car .... !! Top of the Line Bentley Arnage ... The " T" Turbo More powerful, more options then a normal Bentley Arnage. Fully Loaded with Premium Leather, Moonroof, rear seats Tables - All options LOW Miles only 37k Miles !! List Price New Over $230,000 ! Priced To Sell $37,995

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Bentley Arnage T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

11 Combined MPG ( 9 City/ 13 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBLF34F43CX08902

Stock: 2358

Certified Pre-Owned: No