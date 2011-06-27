  1. Home
Used 2002 Bentley Arnage Sedan Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
Very Very Nice

Erick, 03/26/2002
I have owned my Red Label for no more than a week and I must say that I have never driven a saloon anywhere near this quality. I though the S600 was nice but this, this is very very nice. I will be looking into purchasing another for my wife, since she always wants to drive mine now.

Great Car

Irvin Chuck, 03/02/2002
This is an excellent car. I have just bought the Red Label and i think that even though it has a very high price tag, it is much better and roomier in the back than my 2001 S-Class. It is a lovely car...

