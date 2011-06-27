Estimated values
1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,666
|$1,848
|$1,917
|Clean
|$1,518
|$1,684
|$1,754
|Average
|$1,222
|$1,356
|$1,428
|Rough
|$926
|$1,027
|$1,102
Estimated values
1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager LE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,958
|$2,141
|$2,207
|Clean
|$1,784
|$1,951
|$2,019
|Average
|$1,436
|$1,570
|$1,644
|Rough
|$1,088
|$1,190
|$1,269
Estimated values
1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,837
|$2,020
|$2,088
|Clean
|$1,674
|$1,840
|$1,910
|Average
|$1,347
|$1,482
|$1,555
|Rough
|$1,021
|$1,123
|$1,200
Estimated values
1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager SE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,796
|$1,979
|$2,046
|Clean
|$1,636
|$1,803
|$1,872
|Average
|$1,317
|$1,451
|$1,524
|Rough
|$998
|$1,100
|$1,176
Estimated values
1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,609
|$1,791
|$1,861
|Clean
|$1,466
|$1,632
|$1,703
|Average
|$1,180
|$1,314
|$1,386
|Rough
|$894
|$996
|$1,070