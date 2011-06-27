Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Toronado 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,294
|$1,894
|$2,224
|Clean
|$1,138
|$1,671
|$1,963
|Average
|$828
|$1,227
|$1,443
|Rough
|$518
|$782
|$922
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Toronado Trofeo 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,394
|$2,027
|$2,374
|Clean
|$1,227
|$1,789
|$2,096
|Average
|$892
|$1,313
|$1,540
|Rough
|$558
|$837
|$984