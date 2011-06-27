  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi TT
  4. Used 2018 Audi TT
  5. Used 2018 Audi TT Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Audi TT Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 TT
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all TTS for sale
List Price Estimate
$30,891 - $35,375
Used TT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Beautiful looks and cabin

Zachary Haines, 10/31/2018
2.0T quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

There are faster cars in this price range, but I love the looks and build quality of our TT. They aren't big sellers, so you won't see one at every corner. So far, ours has been reliable and comfortable out on the open road. Carefully consider the competition package, the stiff suspension and lowered springs create a really hard ride that takes commitment to live with. If I was to buy another, I'd spend a bit more on the TTS to get the adjustable suspension and ability to have a softer ride.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all TTS for sale

Related Used 2018 Audi TT Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles