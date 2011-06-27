Used 2018 Audi TT Coupe Consumer Reviews

Zachary Haines , 10/31/2018 2.0T quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

There are faster cars in this price range, but I love the looks and build quality of our TT. They aren't big sellers, so you won't see one at every corner. So far, ours has been reliable and comfortable out on the open road. Carefully consider the competition package, the stiff suspension and lowered springs create a really hard ride that takes commitment to live with. If I was to buy another, I'd spend a bit more on the TTS to get the adjustable suspension and ability to have a softer ride.