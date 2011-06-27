Used 2016 Audi TT Coupe Consumer Reviews
Awesome Audi TT
This car is a technological show case! It is quick, responsive, comfortable and solid. Mine is the base model and still awesome. I will find out about the quattro all wheel drive this winter. With its' weight distribution it should be great. The body being aluminum is great for corrosion resistance and light weight strength. This car allows you to adjust drive settings to your liking. It is better than I anticipated.
My sixth TT and the best yet
OK, so I am a TT fanatic. I've owned or leased 2 first generation, 3 second generation and now my third generation TT. This is the best yet in all respects: design, performance, miles-per-gallon, technology and fun. Even one of my relatives who is not a car person marveled at the car and was especially impressed with the safety features, including the blind spot warning feature. It's beautiful on the outside with just enough edge to keep it fresh but still maintains the overall sophistication and timeless design of the original. It hugs the road like no other, and I find myself accelerating into curves. The seats are exceptionally comfortable and adjustable. I'm not a race care driver, but I've certainly had no trouble getting this car up to 70-80 MPH in no time at all. I still love the automatic spoiler. But it's the technology that's the true star. The virtual cockpit is amazing. While it took my maybe half a day to get used to it (definitely worth reading the owner's manual), once I did, it became intuitive. You barely have to take your eyes off the road (just a simple glance down) and never have to take your hands off the wheel to manage any and all functions. While not necessary, I have opted for Audi Connect and find myself using it more than I thought I would. I especially like that I can have the system read my texts and emails to me out loud. I feel obligated to find something to criticize; the only thing I would request is to be able to adjust the lumbar support up and down more -- a wider range of vertical motion. Other than that, the car is perfect in my eyes.
OuTTsTTanding
This car isn't for everyone. The backseat is for insurance purposes only--no one older than 4 would fit. The trunk holds two suitcases, so it's not very big. On the plus side, you can put stuff in the back seat where no one will ever ride. So, if you've got kids, expect to have more than one passenger, or need to haul around your cello, don't get this car. If you're looking for a car that's exhilarating to drive, this is the car for you. This isn't a Maserati--and I couldn't afford one anyway--but I test drove every car in this class and liked this one the best. Less expensive cars--like the Nissan Z car--aren't even close. More expensive cars either don't have comparable handling, torque, or instrumentation. In particular, all of the driver information is front-and-center. There's no looking at a display on the center of the dash: it's right there in front of you. You can easily change to different displays, and the instrumentation is straightforward. The newest models combine this with a heads-up-display, but that wasn't available in 2016 on any model I tested. Besides being fun to drive, the interior is comfortable, and the climate control works well. The sound system and the phone integration work well, too. Finally, the car's computer receives addresses from Google maps, so you can find an address while you're at home and send it to your car. You can also search for addresses, restaurants, and other features using the onboard computer and built-in internet access. The computer even recognizes handwriting on the touchpad on the console. Most of the sight-lines are good, except when backing out of a parking stall when the rear sight-lines are blocked by the rear window frame. However, the rear camera ameliorates this. I've had only routine maintenance on this car--no problems. No car is perfect. This one is hard to get in and out of, and it takes extra care when backing up. Other than those two things. I can recommend it without reservation.
TT and Fun
The backseat really isn't practical
Love our TT
Really fun to drive, fast and great on winding roads. Great sound from B&O stereo. Seats are comfortable. Having the navigation directly in front of driver is great. Rear seat is a nice thought, if you can sit sideways. It would have been better to have more flat storage space.
